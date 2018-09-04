Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Back Together: They’re Giving It ‘Another Shot,’ Per ‘Us Weekly’

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are officially back together. The couple, who split in early August, are now giving their romance a second chance.

According to a Sept. 4 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have reportedly worked out some of their relationship issues and have decided to give it another shot.

Sources tell the outlet that Kardashian and Bendjima had “some miscommunication” but that “they worked it out and are giving it another shot.” The news comes just one day after Kourtney and Younes were photographed together, which sparked reunion rumors.

On Monday, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima were spotted picking up dinner at Bui sushi restaurant in Malibu. The pair grabbed some take out and then found a parking spot off of Pacific Coast Highway to sit and eat. The couple allegedly stayed there for several hours as they ate their dinner and watched the sunset.

Later, Kardashian and Bendjima were spotted again going through the drive-thru at an In-N-Out Burger in Kourtney’s hometown of Calabasas. After making a fast-food run, the couple headed back to the reality star’s mansion. This is the first time that the pair has been seen together in over six weeks.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian was said to be in a “good place” following her split with Younes Bendjima. Sources told E! News that the reality star knew the breakup was coming and had already prepared herself for the fallout from the split.

“She knew it was coming and was already mentally preparing herself. They have been having issues for the past month and had already agreed to take space apart.”

Since Kourtney and Younes’ split was announced, both have been spotted living it up. The day the breakup was announced Bendjima was photographed showing off some PDA with his friend, Jordan Ozuna, during a vacation to Mexico.

A couple weeks later, Kardashian took her own vacation to Mexico. Kourt brought along a few of her favorite gal pals and headed to Cabo, where she was spotted having fun in the sun, doing shots, hanging by the pool, frolicking in the ocean, riding her bike around town, and even working out by getting in jogs on the beach and training with her close friend, Steph Shepherd.

Neither Kourtney Kardashian nor Younes Bendjima has spoken out about their reunion yet, but fans will be continuing to look for more news about the newly rekindled couple.