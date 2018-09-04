Jenelle Evans Banned From Having Guns During ‘Teen Mom 2’ Filming, Per ‘Radar Online’

Jenelle Evans is back to filming Teen Mom 2 after some major conflicts with her contract. However, she has been banned from doing at least one thing while filming, and that is having any guns on her.

According to a Sept. 4 report by Radar Online, Jenelle Evans has been banned from having any sort of guns while she is filming Teen Mom 2. The new rule stems from a recent road rage incident in which Evans pulled a gun on a man who cut her off.

“Jenelle is filming again next week. MTV told [her] she was banned from bringing her gun when she is filming. She cannot have her gun or any of David’s guns either,” an insider told the outlet.

“Jenelle is not allowed to have her gun on her when the crew is around after what happened last time, and especially after she lied about it,” the source added.

It seems that Jenelle Evans may be getting a late start filming Teen Mom 2, as The Ashley’s Reality Roundup recently reported that she had stalled contract talks with her demands. Evans reportedly wanted her husband, David Eason, to be allowed on the premises while she was filming, and she also wanted him to be allowed to accompany her to filming obligations such as the reunion.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jenelle and David recently made headlines when they decided to pull Eason’s daughter, Maryssa, out of school and teach her at home.

Later, it was revealed that David wanted his daughter out of her school because there was a staff member there who was cross-dressing.

“Someone at her school was apparently dressing, or dresses, like a girl. David said something to the school staff and they said they couldn’t do anything about it,” an insider dished.

Meanwhile, Teen Mom 2 fans have become accustomed to David Eason’s controversial statements and actions when it comes to the LGBTQ community.

Back in February, David was fired from Teen Mom 2 after he made a series of homophobic comments via his Twitter account. Eason made statements revealing that he would not allow his children to interact with other kids who were gay or transgender, which sparked major controversy among viewers, many of whom called for him to be fired from the series.

“No, I’m going to teach them [gay and transgender people] not to associate with them or be that way. If you lay down with dogs you get up with fleas,” Jenelle Evans’ husband wrote.