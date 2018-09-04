Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Attend The WellChild Awards

Meghan Markle will be attending the event for the first time but the prince has been a patron of WellChild since 2007.

According to a tweet by the Kensington Palace’s Twitter account, Prince Harry has been a patron of the WellChild since 2007. Today, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are attending the WellChild awards ceremony at the Royal Lancaster Hotel.

The awards ceremony is organized to recognize the inspirational qualities of some of the UK’s seriously ill children and young people. These children struggle with a range of complicated conditions but despite everything, they remain brave and try to stay positive. People who go the extra mile to make a positive difference for these children will also receive accolades.

Prince Harry will give a speech and give the award for the Most Inspirational Child. This award is given to a child between the ages of four and six. There are 15 award winners total.

This is Meghan Markle’s first time attending the ceremony. She chose to wear a black trouser suit thought to be by Altuzarra and a blouse by Deitas. She is also wearing a pair of beautiful pearl and diamond earring that were given to her by Queen Elizabeth.

Markle’s fashion choices are often criticized due to the fact that she regularly breaks tradition and doesn’t follow the rules for ladies of her status. For instance, Inquistr recently reported that she broke protocol for the royal family by not wearing pantyhose with a dress when she went to a performance of Hamilton. But the general public usually has nothing but praise for the Duchess. The Mirror reports that one fan commented on her outfit saying, “Always so chicly POLISHED!” Meghan’s hair was styled in her trademark up-do.

Prince Harry also looked just as sophisticated in a blue suit and the couple was all smiles as they arrived at the ceremony. Meghan had her arm lovingly around Harry as they greeted the other guests of the WellChild awards.

Before the ceremony, Meghan and Harry attended a pre-ceremony reception to meet the winners of each award. This year, one winner is 7-year-old Matilda Booth who has spina bifida. She is paralyzed from the chest down and has had over 40 surgeries. She has been praised for her courage, determination, and strength.

The Duchess of Sussex arriving at the WellChild awards. Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Mckenzie Brackley is another child that will be honored at the ceremony. He has flaccid paralysis, a condition which affects speech and the ability to eat and drink. WellChild said, “Despite his own problems Mckenzie cheers up everybody when they are low, and is guaranteed to put a smile on your face.”

The charity is so important to the Prince that five nurses were selected by WellChild to attend his wedding earlier this year on May 19th.