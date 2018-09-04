Kate Middleton Made A Rookie Parenting Mistake When She Took Prince George School Shopping

Back-to-school clothes shopping bedevils just about every mom in the world, even royal moms.

Kate Middleton made a rookie parenting mistake when she took Prince George and Princess Charlotte for back-to-school clothes shopping, Hello Magazine is reporting.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, this is back-to-school week in Britain (American schools, by and large, have been back in class for a week or two by now). And indeed, future King of England though he may be, Prince George still needs to learn his ABC’s, how to tie his shoes, and so on – and that means he’ll be back at London’s tony St. Thomas Battersea school for his new term on Thursday.

But Kate is just like other moms, and that means she has to go through the dreaded ritual of back-to-school shopping. And while Kate may actually enjoying picking out school clothes for Prince George and Princess Charlotte, doubtless the two little ones weren’t living their best life while their “mum” was trying clothes on them.

And as it turns out, Kate made a mistake when taking the two to buy their uniforms (British schoolkids wear uniforms and purchase those uniforms at partner retailers). When the Duchess of Cambridge turned up at Peter Jones (the retailer that provides George and Charlotte’s school uniforms) in London a few weeks ago, she forgot to put socks on them. She had to borrow a pair from the shop so the kids could try on their school shoes.

As you probably know, William and Kate are making it a point to give their children as normal a life as possible, following the tradition set by William’s mother, Princess Diana. That means that the kids are brought to school by their parents, although last year Kate was too sick with morning sickness to make it to George’s first day of school.

A fellow parent at St. Thomas says that when Kate shows up at the school, parents don’t even give her a second glance – she’s just another mom.

“No one really gives Kate a second glance when she does the school drop-off. We have a Victoria’s Secret model doing the school run, too, and the dads are far more interested in her!”

That same parent also noted that Prince William once turned up a a parent-and-teacher mixer dressed in tan pants and wearing his glasses.

Meanwhile, this will be a busy second year of school for Prince George, as this year he’ll be expected to participate in both choir and dancing, and may even get a chance to audition for the Royal Academy of Dance.