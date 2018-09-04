Bella Thorne Stuns In Sexy Red Bikini For Her Clothing Line, Filthy Fangs

Bella Thorne is no stranger to flaunting her amazing figure to her Instagram followers — yesterday was no exception.

The actress recently launched her clothing line, Filthy Fangs, where she sells everything from t-shirts to makeup pallets to bikinis. And oftentimes, the 20-year-old promotes the clothing line on her Instagram page with her 18 million plus Instagram followers.

Just yesterday, the red-haired beauty sported the red bikini from her collection for fans to celebrate the holiday weekend. In the snapshot, Thorne poses against a red door as she holds her hands above her head. The actress sports red eyeshadow as she wears her red locks down and curled along with a barely- there red Filthy Fangs bikini.

The bottom of the swimsuit dons the company logo while it’s held together by four strings on each side. The top is also very sexy, with the same pattern as the bottom and features spaghetti straps. Fully on display is Thorne’s fit bikini body as her toned abs take front and center of the snapshot. Also on display is her armpit hair, which many fans have had mixed views on.

Thorne tagged herself at the NYC Boxing Club where she appeared to have done a photo shoot for her clothing line that she started with her sister, Dani Thorne.

So far, the sexy bikini shot has earned Bella a lot of attention with over 610,000 likes as well as 5,300 comments in less than a day of being posted. Some fans commented on how amazing Bella looks in the image while others commented that they would be purchasing the suit on her site.

Fuego ???????? A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Sep 3, 2018 at 12:53pm PDT

“Everyone needs a friend like @bellathorne she will have you out here living your best life in fiery red bikinis and pit hair for the gawds. Love this chick.”

“You rock that girl,” another follower wrote.

“Omg I love this so much lol,” one more chimed in.

According to the Filthy Fangs website, the swimsuit that Thorne can be seen wearing in the image retails for $60. There is also a similar bikini for sale on the site, though that particular one is yellow in color.

Last year, the actress shared her workout tips and tricks with Shape Magazine, saying that she prefers weight lifting over cardio.

“I won’t do cardio—because it makes me lose too much weight, and my boobs are always the first thing to go—but I will do a lot of weight lifting, boxing, Pilates, and hot yoga.”

Obviously, weights are working just fine for Thorne as her body looks incredible.