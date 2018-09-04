Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjmia Back Together For Date Night In Malibu

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are seemingly back together. The pair were spotted out in Malibu together for a date night on Labor Day.

According to a Sept. 4 report by The Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima were photographed leaving Bui sushi restaurant in Malibu on Monday night.

The reunion comes just weeks after the couple’s break up was announced. The couple seemingly tried to be inconspicuous as they decided not to dine in at the establishment, but to pick up their food and take it to go.

Younes Bendjima was seen driving as Kourtney Kardashian rode in the passenger’s seat of the vehicle. However, the pair didn’t return home to eat their meal. Instead, they drove until they found a quiet parking spot off of Pacific Coast Highway.

Sources reveal that Kourtney and Younes stayed in the car and talked for “several hours” as they watched the sun set over the ocean. Later, the pair were spotted at the drive thru of an In-N-Out Burger in Calabasas. They then returned to Kardashian’s mansion, which rests in a gated community in the town.

The reunion marks the first time that Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have been seen together in over six weeks.

Kourtney Kardashian Parking Lot Rendezvous with Younes Bendjima https://t.co/jnKaetHJdR — TMZ (@TMZ) September 4, 2018

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, since Kourtney Kardashian’s split with Younes Bendjima was revealed, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been looking better than ever. She’s been flaunting her bikini body around town, and even headed to Cabo for a girls trip with her gal pals following the break up.

Kourtney was said to be so set against reuniting with Younes that she allegedly blocked his number so that she couldn’t receive any of his calls or text messages.

“Kourtney doesn’t want anything to do with Younes anymore, she’s blocked his number and she doesn’t want to talk to him or text with him, she’s totally over it and he doesn’t feature in her future at all. Right now Kourtney is focusing on herself, her children, and repairing the relationship with her sisters which has definitely suffered over the past few months. Kourtney is actually feeling great right now, she’s in the best shape of her life, she feels like she really has her head together, and she’s really excited about the future,” an insider previously told Hollywood Life.

However, it seems that Kourtney Kardashian has changed her mind about her relationship with Younes Bendjima, and looks to be giving it a second chance.