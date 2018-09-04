iPhone XS: Upcoming Apple Flagship Will Be Much Faster Than Samsung Galaxy S10, Per ‘BGR’

In eight days from now, the iPhone XS will be unveiled at a media event in California. Although the phones Apple is expected to reveal are likely to face stiff competition once Samsung unveils the Galaxy S10 next year, a new report suggests that the Galaxy S10’s expected processor won’t be able to keep up with the iPhone XS’ A12 chipset.

On Tuesday, BGR’s Chris Smith wrote that the A12 processor will be the “world’s first” chipset based on seven-nanometer (7nm) architecture to roll out to consumers, thus beating out Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 and Huawei’s Kirin 980, both of which were recently announced as 7nm chips. According to Smith, recent Geekbench benchmark tests for the A12 revealed that the upcoming chip will be substantially faster compared to the A11 Bionic processor found underneath Apple’s iPhones for the 2017 model year.

With a single-core score of 4,673 and a multi-core score of 10,912, Apple’s A12 processor is likely to make the iPhone XS faster than the Samsung Galaxy S10, which TechRadar previously noted might be powered by the Snapdragon 855. Based on Geekbench results posted on Monday by known leaker Ice Universe, the Snapdragon 855 registered scores of 3,697 and 10,469 respectively in single-core and multi-core tests, both of which are substantially lower than the A12’s readings.

As BGR further noted, the Snapdragon 855 might not even be as fast as the previous A11 Bionic chip in single-core tests, as the latter processor had an average score of 4,204 in this category.

iPhone XS performance will continue to lead the competition because of the 7nm A12 chip https://t.co/AmcfIj1Rqk pic.twitter.com/p726CT5t5o — miui11.com (@Miui11C) September 4, 2018

While the results suggested the iPhone XS could still be better than the Samsung Galaxy S10 despite arriving at least four months earlier, BGR pointed out the Snapdragon 855 expected to power the latter phone still outperformed the Snapdragon 845 by a wide margin in Geekbench tests, as the older processor only averages around 2,400 in single-core and 8,900 in multi-core testing.

The iPhone XS is scheduled to be unveiled on Wednesday, September 12, at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, and as recapped by Forbes, the phone is expected to come in 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch variants, with a new gold color option to provide further variety to consumers. A lower-end, 6.1-inch version is also expected to be revealed at next week’s media event.

The Samsung Galaxy S10, on the other hand, likely won’t arrive until earlier next year, though reports are conflicted regarding the phone’s launch date. According to Digital Trends, some sources are expecting the device to be unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in January, though others believe Samsung will stick to its usual schedule and announce the phone in February, at the Mobile World Congress.