Rihanna Featured On The Cover Of ‘GARAGE’ In Sexy Vintage Photo

Singer Rihanna is being featured on the cover of GARAGE‘s latest edition in a vintage photo, reported VICE. She also posted the cover on Instagram, captioned “Out Sept. 6th!!”

The caption was followed by a shout out to everyone who worked on the magazine and cover shoot: “@garage_magazine issue 15, photographed by artist #deanalawson, styled by @mr_carlos_nazario. hair by @yusefhairnyc. make-up by @lisaeldridgemakeup using @fentybeauty, nails by @jennynails. set design by @davidjameswhite_, production by @holmesprod.”

The cover image features Rihanna in Dolce & Gabbana briefs, stilettos, a Tiffany’s necklace, pearl anklets, and a 1960’s rose bolero. She is sitting on a stool with one foot propped up against it and her hands perched on one knee. She is gazing towards the camera, with her unsmiling lips painted red. The stool she’s sitting on is located in the corner of a wood-floor room with two windows behind her covered by thick pink, patterned curtains. Her long nails are painted gold and her dark hair is worn long and straight down her back.

The cover image was photographed by Deana Lawson and styled by Carlos Nazario. Nazario talked about his inspiration for the vintage style, writes VICE.

“I felt like it wasn’t that exciting for her to only wear things that I’m sure she’s familiar with, you know? I always like to incorporate vintage pieces, because it’s a whole world of clothing that people haven’t seen…I think when she gets excited, and when she often feels the most beautiful and the most powerful, is when she’s wearing something that kinda feels unexpected.” https://www.instagram.com/p/BnTxe4Mji4E/?taken-by=badgalriri

As for Lawson, the 15th edition of GARAGE magazine was her first fashion shoot. Nazario commented that Lawson’s photography style was taken into consideration during the planning of the shoot.

“You can’t mistake Deana’s photographs for anyone else’s. But I did want to give her something a little bit different. I wanted to take all the elements—their grace and presence, and Rihanna’s fashion energy, and Deana’s particular style of photography—and we wanted to create something that felt new.”

Rihanna’s Instagram post features the entire cover photo on the GARAGE magazine’s purple background. The edition is called “The Human Future.” The “Unfaithful” singer’s 64.3 million followers loved the sneak peek of the magazine, leaving many comments calling her “beautiful” and “gorgeous.”

One fan wrote, “I can speak for all your fans when I say… I love this,” followed by a heart emoji.