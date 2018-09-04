David Eason Slammed For ‘Straight Pride’ Instagram Post

The former star of 'Teen Mom 2' was slammed for a controversial 'straight pride' post on Instagram.

Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, has never been shy about his controversial views. He just came under fire once again for a post he made on Instagram on Wednesday.

The post shows a cartoon of a bride and groom with the words, “Straight Pride / it’s Natural, it’s Worked for Thousands of years and you Can Make Babies.” He also captioned the cartoon, “For people who get offended when you call them what they identify themselves as… I’m also proud to be a white man, a southerner and a redneck! #pride.”

Several of his followers called him out on for what they felt was a cruel post. According to US Magazine, one person commented, “This is so ignorant David. You have the right to say what you want but this is not necessary you know what your [sic] doing by posting crap like this.”

The Instagram post was made two days after the second part of the Teen Mom 2 Season 8 reunion aired. While speaking with Dr. Drew Pinsky, Eason’s wife defended his views saying, “He doesn’t hate those people. He just doesn’t want his kids to grow up and be that way.” Dr. Pinsky asked how he would feel if one of his children was gay. She said her husband would still love them but he wouldn’t agree with their lifestyle. “It’s the way he was raised.” She also said he doesn’t go around saying, “I hate gay people.”

Jenelle and David were married in September 2017 and have a daughter, Ensley, who is 19 months old. Jenelle is also the mother of a son Jace, who is nine, and son Kaiser, who is four.

David Eason and Jenelle Evans at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in 2016. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

This is not the first time David Eason has made his views about homosexuality known, however, and in February he was fired by MTV after calling LGBT people “abominations” on Twitter. At that time, MTV released an official statement saying they would cut ties with Eason because his personal comments didn’t reflect the views of MTV. The statement read, “With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.”

The decision to let Eason go was influenced by fans who urged MTV to fire the star. Since his firing, Jenelle has appeared on Teen Mom 2 with just her children. But the reality star has made some controversy of her own.

TMZ reports that in July, MTV aired an episode where the mother was shown getting into a road rage incident which led to her pulling out a gun while her son Jace was in the car with her. This prompted many viewers to slam her parenting.