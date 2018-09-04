‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, September 5: Brooke Worries As Ridge Announces Budget Cuts

New B&B spoilers state Ridge holds Steffy and Hope's career dreams in his hands.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, September 5 promise that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will cause some friction in both his work and personal life when he makes an unexpected announcement. Once again, he will find that he and his wife may be at odds if he makes a decision which goes against her wishes. B&B spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, states that Ridge wants to act in Forrester Creations’ best interests.

“Ridge hopes to emulate Eric’s past decision-making style as he does what’s best for the company.”

Ridge will make a devastating announcement that will once again put his daughter and stepdaughter at odds with each other. According to Courier Journal, Ridge will tell the parties concerned that Forrester Creations needs to cut their budget drastically. It seems as if either Hope For The Future or the Intimates bedroom line will need to be cut, and consequentially either Hope’s or Steffy’s dreams will be dashed.

“Ridge announced that Forrester Creations needed to trim the budget for one of their fashion lines, which promptly put Steffy and Hope at odds with one another.”

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also state that the announcement will put a strain on Steffy and Hope’s relationship almost immediately after the two women called a truce. B&B viewers will remember that when Steffy became co-CEO she assured Hope that her line would be staying, but she may change her mind and fight for her own line now that her vision is on the chopping block.

In fact, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for later this week indicate that Steffy will tell Hope to do the right thing and step aside as she only has her work left. BB fans know that Steffy is the one who stepped away from the love triangle and gave Hope and Liam her blessing. She now feels that the fashion line is the only thing that she has left, besides Kelly.

“Brooke grows concerned when Steffy and Hope are once again pitted against each other.”

Upon hearing Ridge’s news, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will immediately become concerned. She knows how intense the rivalry is between Steffy and Hope and how quickly things escalate between them. She also knows that Hope’s pregnancy is in a fragile state and that any added stress could be bad for the baby. Therefore, Brooke could legitimately be worried about the health of her daughter and unborn grandchild. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.