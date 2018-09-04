Strongest typhoon in 25 years leaves hits Osaka.

Typhoon Jebi Kills Six In Japan

Typhoon Jebi hit Osaka Bay in Japan, with six dead and 160 injuries caused by the strongest typhoon to hit the country in 25 years reported the BBC. With winds of up to 107 mph and heavy rain, the typhoon wrecked havoc on the area, with the whole Osaka Bay region affected.

One of the dead was a man who was at work in a Shiga Prefecture warehouse when the building collapsed on him, while most of the other victims fell from balconies due to the high winds.

As reported by the Inquisitr evacuations begun early, with over one million people eventually evacuated from the region following flood warnings issued by Japanese officials.

The typhoon had its major impact at Osaka Bay, sending a tanker into a bridge but leaving the crew of the ship unhurt, while a railway station in Kyoto saw extensive damage as parts of the glass roof collapsed leaving several people injured.

Unsurprisingly damage was sustained to the electrical grid, leaving over one million households without power on both Shikoku island, where the storm made landfall and the largest island in Japan of Honshu. With the storm still present, authorities on Honshu have urged residents who did not already evacuate to move to higher ground.

Japan: Out of control oil tanker collides into bridge linking Kansai Int'l Airport #TyphoonJebi pic.twitter.com/DkU5ZODVDy — Thoton Akimoto (@Thoton) September 4, 2018

By Wednesday morning the storm is expected to leave Japan, weakening as it heads north, eventually fading in far eastern Russia by Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Kyodo NewsTyphoon Jebi was the first typhoon categorized as a “very strong” storm by the Japanese weather agencies since a 1993 typhoon which saw 48 people killed.

The storm caused chaos at Osaka’s Kansai International Airport with over 700 flights canceled thanks to flooding on the runway, leaving 5000 people stranded. One of those airport passengers affected was Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was scheduled to fly to the southwestern prefectures on Tuesday. With the runway underwater and the basement of one terminal flooded, it is not clear when the airport will reopen.

More weather events are expected in the area with the weather agency warning of landslides, flooding, and high tides as well as the typical rain and lightning that comes with any storm.

This summer has been an active storm season for Japan, with more than 200 killed in landslides and floods.

The storm was so severe that the winds were felt as far away as Tokyo, 279 miles away from Kyoto, causing damage with roofs being blown off buildings.