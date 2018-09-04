Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Rumored To Be Planning $30 Million Wedding

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott planning a lavish $30 million wedding? Rumors are flying that the couple may be looking to host one of the biggest celebrity weddings of all time.

According to a Sept. 4 report by Gossip Cop, sources have been telling In Touch Weekly Magazine that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott “quietly” got engaged recently, and have been working on the plans for a huge, multi-million wedding day celebration, and are planning to go “all-out” for the bash.

“It will be bigger and better than her sisters’ weddings, [and Kylie is] ready to splash down as much as $30 million for a days-long destination wedding. She wants to tie the knot on a tropical island. Turks and Caicos is at the top of the list. They’ll fly all their family and friends in by private jet, and the wedding will last for an entire weekend,” an insider claimed.

However, GC reveals that even if the wedding rumors are true, the $30 million figure just doesn’t add up. The outlet reveals that flying out all of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s family members for a destination wedding would cost about $12 million, and that even if Kylie spent $5 million each day of their wedding weekend celebration, it still wouldn’t add up to $30 million.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship is very strong following the birth of their daughter, Stormi, back in February. The pair are said to be fully committed to one another, and their baby girl, and are even talking about marriage.

Sources previously told Entertainment Tonight that the couple have been nearly “inseparable” as of late, and that they seem to be more in love than ever. An insider claims that the pair’s love for their daughter seems to bring them “closer every day,” and that while they are talking about getting married in the future, they are not making any big plans, or rushing down the aisle.

Things are reportedly going so well that even Kylie Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner, believes that the couple couple are on the path to marriage. In addition, Kylie’s famous sisters, Kourtney, Khloe, and Kim Kardashian are also allegedly very pleasantly surprised by Travis Scott’s dedication to her and their family despite his busy career.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner’s life as a mother, and possibly her relationship with Travis Scott, when Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!.