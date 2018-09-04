Trump’s Low Approval Rating Could Help Democrats In Midterm Elections

According to a new poll, 52 percent of voters said they would pick a Democrat over a Republican in their districts.

A large majority of voters now favor a Democrat over a Republican in their districts, which is a possible damaging sign for President Trump and other Republicans ahead of the fall’s midterm elections.

According to Newsweek, a poll was released on Tuesday showing that 52 percent of voters said they would pick a Democrat over a Republican.

The poll shows deeply partisan results throughout the nation. While 96 percent of Democrats would vote for a member of their own party, only 92 percent of Republicans would do the same thing. However, Democrats drew 50 percent of the independent vote and Republicans only drew 32 percent.

According to ABC News, Democrats have their widest advantage in the midterm election preferences since 2006, which is when they took control of both houses of Congress.

These new results mirror the results found in many other major polls. Last month, Emerson University and Gallup both rated Trump’s disapproval rating at 53 percent and the Economist/YouGov poll found his disapproval rating to be at 52 percent. According to the Reuters/Ipos poll, his disapproval rating is actually at 57 percent.

According to Politico, Republicans are worried that as many as 45 seats could be in danger this fall.

President Trump and his allies have claimed that Democrats would undo his work and impeach him if they gain any power. He has also warned that “violent people” were planning to reverse his accomplishments. He told Fox News, “I don’t know how you can impeach somebody who has done a great job. I will tell you what, if I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash. I think everybody would be very poor because, without this thinking, you would see—you would see numbers that you wouldn’t believe, in reverse.”

President Donald Trump. Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Seventy-two percent of voters believe Democrats will attempt to impeach President Trump if they gain control of the House.

Turnout will be particularly important for the GOP, especially in the midterm elections. The Republicans’ risk is that motivated opposition to Trump may swamp its more traditional advantage. On the other hand, the Democrats’ risk is that anti-Trump voters might be all talk and no action.

In the end, the economy may offer the Republican party their biggest hope. Fifty-eight percent of Americans say it’s either in good condition or it’s excellent since the president took office. However, at the same time, there are more Americans that oppose his tariffs on imported goods than support them.