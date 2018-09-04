Victoria Beckham Slams Divorce Rumors: ‘People Have Been Making Things Up About Our Relationship For 20 Years’

Like many other celebrities, Victoria and David Beckham have been plagued by divorce and breakup rumors throughout most of their relationship.

And while Beckham is rather used to the nonsense rumors, she recently opened up about how they don’t affect herself and David as much as they do the people around them. Beckham and her four kids grace the October cover of British Vogue where the 44-year-old opened up about her relationship with her husband.

“People have been making things up about our relationship for 20 years, so David and I are pretty used to ignoring the nonsense and just carrying on as normal. But these things have a wider effect on the people around us, and that’s unfair.”

The couple has already been married for 19 years. They tied the knot in the summer of 1999 and their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, served as the ring bearer in the ceremony. And since they’ve been together, Victoria claims that the pair is stronger together than they are apart.

“We both realize that we are stronger together than we are as individuals,” the fashion designer dished. “Would either of us be in the position that we are in now had we not met and been together all those years ago? It’s all about the family unit. We are much stronger the six of us, than we would be if we were individuals. We respect that family bond and that is key.”

Over the past few days, Beckham has been promoting her British Vogue spread on her highly-followed Instagram account. On one of the covers, Victoria and her four kids — Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper appear. On another one of the covers, Victoria appears with her husband as their only daughter, Harper, swings behind them in the photo.

Fittingly, as she talks about relationships in the article, Beckham shared the photo with her army of followers and they were delighted. The mother of four looks amazing in a black tank top as she wears her long, dark locks down and at her back.

David looks equally as handsome in a white button down shirt and a pair of black pants. He has his blonde locks styled and is also sporting some scruff on his beard. Within just a few hours of the post, Beckham’s photo has already earned a lot of traffic with over 442,000 likes in addition 1,500 plus comments.

Many fans chimed in to gush over how good looking the pair is while countless others applauded them for seeming to have such an amazing relationship.

“We really are blessed to have two such amazing role models in our society.”

“Forever relationship goals,” one more commented.

“Congratulations Victoria, don’t listen to the haters they are only been jealous,” another wrote.

Victoria has been partnering with British Vogue for 10 years.