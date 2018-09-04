Selena Gomez Contacted Demi Lovato Personally After Overdose

Selena Gomez has broken her silence regarding her reaction to childhood pal Demi Lovato’s overdose.

The longtime friends, who starred together on the children’s television series Barney and Friends and have maintained a relationship ever since, continued to support one another.

In the October issue of Elle Magazine, Gomez spoke about Lovato, who was briefly hospitalized and is now in a treatment facility following an apparent overdose in July of this year.

The Elle interview took place just six days after the news broke.

“All I’m saying is, I reached out to her personally,” Gomez said to the publication.

“I didn’t do a public thing. I didn’t want to. I love her. I’ve known her since I was seven. So… it’s… that’s what I’ll say.”

The friends, both 26, later became teen idols as stars of their own Disney Channel shows.

Lovato starred on The Wizards of Waverly Place. Lovato starred in the films Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2, as well as starring in the series Sonny with a Chance.

Gomez is taking stock of her life and relationships since publicly revealing she had a kidney transplant due to the effects of Lupus in November of 2017.

The singer initially went public with her lupus diagnosis in 2015 and later took time off from her tour to deal with some side effects of the illness, which she said included “anxiety, panic attacks and depression” according to ABC News.

“Right now, I feel very sure of where I am. I don’t feel erratic or emotionally unstable,” she said to Elle of her health struggles.

“Or, like, I can’t handle my emotions like I used to. It’s kind of understanding myself a little more. By all means, I don’t have myself figured out. But it feels good.”

Gomez is putting the finishing touches on her album. She’s been releasing singles thus far, including “Back to You,” from the second season of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why. She serves as an executive producer on the project.

Of all the tunes on the forthcoming release, Gomez is most proud of a track titled “Flawless.”

She noted in the Elle interview, “Meaning through all your imperfections, you’re flawless. You’re not striving. It’s me encouraging a younger version of myself. Even when you’re imperfect, even when you’re feeling worthless, you are flawless. It’s a song I’m going to sing for the rest of my life.”

“I’m going back to simplicity. That’s always who I’ve been. It’s not me saying, ‘I feel the best I’ve ever felt,'” she revealed. “It’s me saying, ‘I’m exactly where I am. And I’m so happy I’m in this place.’