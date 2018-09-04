‘The Bachelor’ 2019: Colton Underwood Says Becca & Tia Helped Him Realize What He Wants In A Wife

Colton Underwood has officially been named the new star of ABC’s The Bachelor for Season 23.

According to a Sept. 4 report by People Magazine, Colton Underwood was announced as the brand new Bachelor during Tuesday morning’s Good Morning America.

Fans first saw Colton when he was chosen to be on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette. Underwood made it all the way to hometown dates but had a bit of a controversy hanging over him when he revealed that he had dated Becca’s close friend, Tia Booth, in the past.

After being eliminated from The Bachelorette, Colton Underwood tried his luck at love yet again on Bachelor in Paradise, where he and Tia Booth reconnected and began dating again. However, on Monday night’s episode of the show, Colton and Tia had a tearful breakup and realized that things just weren’t working between them.

The very next day after the episode aired, Underwood was announced as the new Bachelor and is now dishing on why he finally believes he is ready to find the woman of his dreams and make her his wife.

“I’m very excited. I’m so grateful. I can’t tell you how much I’ve been smiling. Obviously you can tell how it was all so emotional for me, but it was also good for me. I can’t say enough good things about Becca and enough good things about Tia. They’ve helped me grow and discover who I am and what I’m looking for in a wife,” Colton Underwood revealed.

The brand new star of The Bachelor will also have something else that makes him a bit more interesting to fans. During his time on The Bachelorette, Colton Underwood admitted to Becca Kufrin, and the rest of the world, that he was a virgin at 26-years-old, and that while he wasn’t saving himself until marriage, that he did want to wait until he found the right person to fully commit to and make the moment special.

“This is the perfect time in my life to do this. I’m so unbelievably happy with myself and now I can focus on finding my wife. I’m so excited to find that. My heart is 100 percent healed and I’m going to give this my all. And hopefully I’ll come out of it engaged,” Underwood stated.

Colton Underwood will seemingly begin filming the new season of The Bachelor very soon, and fans will be able to watch his journey play out when Season 23 begins airing on ABC in January.