Kym Herjavec Thanks Carson Kressley For Her Twins’ Adorable Sailing Outfits

The Australian dancer's babies display matching sailboat outfits in an Instagram cuteness overload.

Dancing With the Stars alum Kym Herjavec (née Johnson) shared an adorable photo of her twins today on Instagram. In the photo, 4-month-old Hudson Robert and Haven Mae sport matching sailboat onesies gifted by Carson Kressley, Herjavec’s close friend. Hudson’s baby blue sailboat applique surrounds the anagram HRH while Haven’s pink sailboat surrounds her initials, HMH. Herjavec captioned the photo: “Thank you @carsonkressley for our sailing outfits.”

Kim and Robert Hervajec welcomed their boy and girl twins into the world on April 23, 2018. As reported by Us Weekly, Kressley threw a surprise baby shower for the expectant couple earlier in March. It was at this event that the couple revealed the genders of their twins, a boy and girl, by popping two giant black balloons which gave way to smaller pink and blue balloons with confetti. Kressley shared a hilarious photo from the event, which he captioned “One of us is pregnant!”

Kressley lavished the party with pink and blue hydrangeas and pastries, creating a gender-reveal-extravaganza. How fitting that the celebrity friend has now also gifted the bouncing babies with these cute pink and blue accented outfits. Kressley is best known for his role in the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy and previous spot on Dancing With The Stars.

The Hervajec couple first met on DWTS, where they were paired together as dance partners. They married in 2016 before announcing their pregnancy in 2017. Also present at their impromptu baby shower were DTWS costars and friends Cheryl Burke and Anna Trebunskaya.

In Kym’s new photo today, her babies’ cuteness has captivated followers. Haven clutches her brother’s hand while Hudson looks away with a smile. Both babies look happy and healthy. Fans’ responses to Kym’s adorable Instagram photo thanking Carson Kressley has been nothing short of doting.

“Oh my gosh! Double cuteness” “Your babies are so precious and beautiful!” “Absolutely precious w/linked arms in their sailing outfits!! Another priceless pic!!”

Kim opened up about motherhood and fitness in an interview with ETOnline in June. According to the new mom, the couple has had a great time parenting their new twins.

Easing back into her previous fitness has been a good experience for Hervajec as well, she told ETOnline. Often, she includes the twins in her post-baby workout routine, and she is finally beginning to feel back in shape.

The Hervajecs’ friend Kressley was also a member of their wedding party in 2016, as reported by People.