Rudy Giuliani’s Estranged Wife Judith Nathan To Write Tell-All Book

Rudy Giuliani’s estranged wife Judith Nathan Giuliani plans to write an explosive tell-all book about the former mayor of New York City who’s since turned into counsel for President Donald Trump.

According to a Page Six report, Giuliani’s soon-to-be ex-wife talked to at least three different publishers about the possibility of a book. After 15 years of marriage, she filed for divorce because she believed the former mayor was cheating with hospital administrator Maria Ryan. However, he denies the affair and insists he’s dating GOP fundraiser Jennifer LeBlanc since the split with his wife. Even so, the rumors of Giuliani dating Ryan ended up causing a divorce. Representing Judith in the proceedings is Manhattan divorce lawyer Bernard Clair.

A source told the magazine, “This isn’t going to be a salacious ‘In bed with Rudy’-type book, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t picking up the poison pen. Judith’s book will talk about how ‘America’s Mayor’ and his powerful friends operate, the secret deals and secret handshakes, what it is like being on the inside with Manhattan and DC’s power brokers. There is also much to discuss about Rudy’s relationship with President Trump, and how Rudy struggled after his own political ambitions to be president failed.”

It’s possible this book deal could end up being used as a bargaining chip in the divorce proceedings because Giuliani and his lawyers will most certainly want her to sign a non-disclosure agreement to keep the book from ever happening. However, such a deal would likely cost a lot in terms of the divorce.

Rudy Giuliani Says He’s ‘Sure’ Trump Will Try to Block Public Release of Mueller’s Final Report https://t.co/TObmn2PIGZ pic.twitter.com/DM5wwejNeh — Mediaite (@Mediaite) September 4, 2018

Judith, who is trained as a nurse, told New York Magazine, “The man that he is now is absolutely not the man he was when I married him … For a variety of reasons that I know as a spouse and a nurse, he has become a different man.”

She believes that Giuliani’s changes began when he lost his bid to become president of the United States. While she did not go into details about what he did or how he changed, her statement seems to forecast what she might reveal about her soon-to-be ex-husband in her upcoming tell-all book. Other people certainly notice the changes in the former mayor recently, especially when he said, “the truth is not the truth.”

Of course, since the divorce filing and talk of a book, those who are loyal to the former mayor of NYC have worked to discredit Judith, calling her an untrustworthy “detestable person.” They also admitted, “She’d cut your throat for a dollar.” Of course, if she’s that bad, it doesn’t make a lot of sense that Giuliani married her in the first place.