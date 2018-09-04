‘The Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood Gets Support From Tia Booth In His New Role As ABC’s Leading Man

The former football player's 'Bachelor in Paradise' co-stars support him in his third attempt to find love on reality TV.

Bachelor Nation is rolling out the red carpet for Colton Underwood. The 26-year-old Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum was announced as the latest leading man on ABC’s The Bachelor. And while the road to his rose ceremonies has been a rocky one, the former NFL pro is getting plenty of support from his pals in Bachelor Nation—including his ex, Tia Booth.

After Colton’s role as The Bachelor was announced on ABC’s Good Morning America, several of his fellow Bachelor in Paradise co-stars took to Twitter to congratulate him on his third chance at finding love on an ABC reality show.

Underwood, who revealed to Bachelorette Becca Kufrin that he is a virgin, broke up with his short-time girlfriend, Tia Booth, on the most recent episode of Bachelor in Paradise. The couple’s tearful goodbye put a damper on the ABC summertime reality show, which is set in Mexico. But less than 12 hours later, Colton was announced as The Bachelor—and it’s clear Tia is now over her breakup with him and is supportive of his quest to find love.

After Colton’s Bachelor role was announced on GMA, Tia Booth took to Twitter to congratulate him on his high-profile new gig.

“Congratulations @Colt3FIVE,” Tia wrote. “I hope your season is full of protein powder, puppies, and naps! #TheBachelor.”

Paul Hebert / ABC

Tia’s support comes as a bit of a surprise to Bachelor fans. Not only was Tia heartbroken by Colton’s sudden breakup on Bachelor in Paradise, but she recently said he needs to “figure himself out” before he gets involved with anyone else. Booth also recently told Entertainment Tonight she doesn’t think Colton is in the right place in his life to be The Bachelor.

“I don’t know that he’s ready. I don’t,” Tia told ET last week.

Colton told GMA that there is no chance Tia Booth will turn up on his season of The Bachelor. The ABC star, who addressed his split with Tia in an Instagram post, admitted that the exes are finally “on the same page” for the first time in their relationship, which he now confirms is just a “good friendship.” Tia confirmed her feelings in another tweet about Colton’s season of The Bachelor.

And NO I will NOT be a contestant on Colton’s season. Lord bless. — Tia Booth (@tiarachel91) September 4, 2018

In addition to Tia Booth, Colton Underwood received support from Bachelor in Paradise co-stars Kevin Wendt, Astrid Loch, and Chris Randone. You can see their sweet tweets below.

@Colt3FIVE will be an amazing bachelor ???? he’s kind, vulnerable and compassionate.. and he looks great in a suit. Let’s all support him on this love journey. He truly deserves it #BachelorInParadise #TheBachelor — Kevin Wendt (@kevin_c_wendt) September 4, 2018

Congrats to my boy @Colt3FIVE on becoming the new #bachelor let the journey begin — Chris Randone (@ChrisRandone) September 4, 2018

Filming for Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor is expected to start later this year. The 23rd season of the long-running rose-filled reality show will premiere in January on ABC.