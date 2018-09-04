‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Paul Fights For His Life, Will & Sonny’s Plans Are Derailed

Days of our Lives spoilers to start off the week reveal that Salem will be reeling from the aftermath of Kristen DiMera’s return, and everything that has happened since.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans watched as Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) and Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) struggled over a gun at the Salem Inn and ended up going out of a window.

Now, Paul’s life will be hanging in the balance as he fights for his survival against the injuries he sustained due the shocking fall. Viewers have watched as Paul has won over many people in his life. After it was revealed that he was the long lost son of John Black (Drake Hogestyn), his relationship with John and his wife, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), began to grow.

In addition, Paul’s love with Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) and Will Horton (Chandler Massey) also bloomed during his time in Salem, making him more beloved. Paul also bonded with his brother, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), who was at the Salem Inn during Paul and Kristen’s shocking fall out of the window and will likely be at the hospital with him as he fights for his life.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives fans will see Will and Sonny begin to make plans for their life together. As viewers will remember, Will got his memory back at John and Marlena’s wedding, just before Kristen and Sami caused chaos at the ceremony. This means that Will remembers his life with Sonny and has decided that he wants to be with him, which would leave his current boyfriend, Paul, out in the cold.

However, Will and Sonny’s reunion plans will hit a major snag when they hear the news of Paul’s injuries. Will will likely rush to the hospital to be by Paul’s side, but that won’t change his feelings toward Sonny. When Brady gets wind of Will’s plan to ditch Paul, he won’t be happy about how his brother is being treated.

Days of our Lives viewers will also watch as Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) gets some very upsetting news about her husband, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols). Kayla will learn that Steve’s freedom is in jeopardy after he has been accused of espionage.

Elsewhere in Salem, Kristen DiMera will turn to someone unexpected for help. Perhaps she’ll look to one of her brothers, Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher), or Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), or maybe she’ll ask an old enemy such as Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney).

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.