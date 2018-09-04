Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Show Off Labor Day Celebrations With Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid

Labor Day was a family affair for Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner. Plus Bella Hadid, Luka Sabbat, and hairstylist Jen Atkin joined the sisters in celebrating the national day for laborers in the United States.

According to a People report, the sisters showed off snippets of their holiday celebration with fans via their social media. They all wore bikinis for their outdoor cookout.

Kourtney wore a tie front white bikini top, which she paired with matching loose white coverup bottoms while she helped put together some tasty looking guacamole for dipping. She kept her hair free and donned matching white sunglasses. Meanwhile, Kendall paired a striking red bikini top with cute white pants. She pulled her hair into a low bun and wore gold hoop earrings. Poolside, Kendall removed her coverup to reveal matching red bikini bottoms. Finally, Kim wore a camel-colored suit. An adorable black and white spotted puppy also joined the family for the cookout.

In addition to the entirely professional looking guacamole, which Kourtney explained is their mother’s recipe, they also had watermelon, which Hadid sliced, and Kim noted it was her first time. Plus, Atkin made fresh banana bread for the event. Then, somebody cut a hole in a watermelon and poured in some tequila for a boozy fruit treat. They also had a grill complete with hot dogs and other tasty grilled treats for the special celebration.

While earlier in the weekend, Kendall hung out with Hadid’s brother Anwar, sources said they appeared to be just friends even though people saw them making out in June at an afterparty for the CFDA Awards in New York City.

“Kendall’s spending time with Anwar. She obviously likes him, but both nights they were with a group of friends. She wasn’t affectionate with Anwar.”

According to an Inquisitr report, Kim took to Instagram to shut down rumors that she inspired Drake’s song “In My Feelings.” The 37-year-old mother of three who’s married to rapper Kanye West wrote, “Never happened. End of story.” The viral rumor alleged that Kim and Drake hooked up while Kim was married to Kanye West. The Shade Room put out a video that went viral from DJ Akademiks and Nick Cannon speculating about the rumor. Adding steam to the rumor was Drake’s line “I crept down the block, made a right, cut the lights, paid the price” in Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott’s song “Sicko Mode” from Scott’s album Astroworld. Drake reportedly lives close to Kardashian and West.