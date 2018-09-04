Nicki Minaj Gives Ellen DeGenres The Racy Details About Her Love Life

When it comes to the bedroom, Nicki Minaj said she wants to get down to business and has little time for cuddling and foreplay.

Rapper Nicki Minaj shared plenty about her love life with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres Tuesday, saying that she wants sex “three times and night” and that she has little time to waste on kissing and foreplay. Minaj, 35, whose racy lyrics and off-stage antics have led her to the top of the music charts, told DeGeneres that in the bedroom, it’s game on.

“If you have someone that you don’t see on a regular basis… if you see them once or twice a week, then yeah, three times a night,” Minaj said on the talk show. “When I see you, three times a night. And if you can’t hang, goodbye. I’m not wasting my time.”

What else does the former American Idol judge want in the bedroom? Well, she wants no more than a half-hour for her mate to be ready for another round of sex and please, no cuddling afterwards. She would rather him make her sandwich.

“I hate cuddling after,” Minaj quipped. “Once I get mine, if I feel really, really great, then leave me alone. Go away. Go make me some food, a sandwich or something.”

Minaj continued, urging women to demand from their mates that they receive the same satisfaction they get during sex.

“Realize this is about you feeling good, too,” Minaj told DeGeneres. “This is not about only him feeling good. C’mon. Let’s go. This is 2018.”

Minaj’s song, “Barbie Dreams,” where she broaches some of those subjects, is currently No. 38 on the latest Billboard Hot 100 chart, while her album Queen sits among the country’s top albums.

Rapper Nicki Minaj attends the 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards at Weylin B. Seymour’s on November 6, 2017. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Minaj revealed on the talk show that there is someone new in her life, while not mentioning his name. She added, though, she no longer feels that she needs to be in a relationship.

“He’s been around for a couple weeks now,” Minaj said. “I’m just chilling. I’ve always been in a relationship my whole life. I was in a relationship since I was 15 years old. This is the first time that I’m single and I’m happier. I’m more free. I used to feel like I had to have a man, and I want every woman out there to know you absolutely don’t.”

The rapper continued her attack against fellow artist Travis Scott on the show, who she charged beat her out of the No. 1 album slot buy selling merchandise instead of music. Minaj said told DeGeneres that she was not angry in her past comments against Scott, but just defending herself.

She did say on the talk show, though, that she wanted to punch him. Scott’s album, Astroworld, is No. 2 on the Billboard 200, ahead of Queen.