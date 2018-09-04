Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Her Incredible Figure In Sexy Black-And-White Snap

Emily Ratajkowski took to Instagram to share a black-and-white snap of her new Kérastase Paris campaign in which she is posing in a sexy black outfit and sporting perfect, wavy hair.

Leaning against a vintage-looking white chair, the model’s bare back is exposed in the shot, showing off the model’s soft curve between her back and buttocks.

Fire emoji quickly spread through her comment section as fans were quick to point out her sexy looks. In about 20 minutes, the photo amassed more than 128,000 likes and several hundred comments.

Ratajkowksi initially made her fame modeling and using social media, but it has expanded way beyond, adding the labels actress, feminist, and designer to her bio as well. She has spoken out in support of Planned Parenthood and will be starring in the 2018 film Cruise.

The trailer for her upcoming film has recently been released. The movie starring the 27-year-old actress and model alongside Spencer Boldman is set to hit theaters on Sep. 28. The brunette bombshell shows no signs of slowing down as 2018 looks to be her best year yet.

The model has been the face of the French luxury haircare brand since January. As fans will recall, she immediately caused controversy when she took to Instagram to announce her new partnership with Kérastase, as noted by Teen Vogue.

“Hair is a fundamental part of beauty, femininity, and identity. So excited to announce that I am the new face of @kerastase_official!” she wrote at the time.

The remark rubbed people the wrong way as many noted that women experience hair loss at various stages of life for many different reasons and that those conditions don’t make women any less beautiful or feminine.

“I’m so sick of the notion that ‘feminine’ = long hair cuz even bald headed girls are gorgeous too,” one user wrote at the time. Another added that “not everyone is blessed with hair like you. Super disrespectful caption,” while “All women who Lost your hair, you should know that you are still beautiful ❣❣❣.”

Kérastase issued an apology on its Instagram page shortly after and thanked commenters for starting the conversation and teaching the team a thing or two along the way.

“Of course beauty is not defined by your hair, beauty is something more spiritual, beauty is an attitude coming from inside each of us… We honestly tell you we’re very sorry and thanks for your testimony because through it we are learning everyday,” the brand wrote.