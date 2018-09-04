Olivia Newton-John Unstoppable Despite Health Issues, Thrills Fans With New Music With Pal Of 40 Years

Olivia Newton-John is unstoppable despite reports that she continues to battle cancer. She has thrilled fans with a new tune that is featured on a longtime pal’s latest album.

The Grease star is featured alongside her friend of 40 years, Cliff Richard, for a new tune titled “Everybody’s Someone,” their first recording together since 1995’s “Had To Be,” according to Reuters.

Richard and Newton-John first teamed up in 1980 for the smash single “Suddenly,” the love theme from the soundtrack to the film Xanadu. The song reached a peak position on the Billboard charts of No. 4 in the Adult Contemporary category, according to Billboard.

Although the 1980 film starring Newton-John and the band Electric Light Orchestra was not a critical success, the film’s soundtrack scored double platinum status in the U.S. and Canada. The hit singles “Magic” and “Xanadu” peaked at No. 1 in the United States and the United Kingdom.

This is Richard’s first release since being accused of sexual offenses against a child in 2014. Richard maintained his innocence throughout the ordeal and in July of this year, London’s High Court ruled that the singer would face no charges due to lack of evidence.

The court also awarded the singer $272,000 in damages, according to Reuters, after it was determined that the BBC had breached his privacy by televising a police raid on his house in August 2014 in regards to the case.

Newton-John reportedly stuck by her friend throughout this ordeal.

The singer, who has battled a recurrence of breast cancer over the past year, celebrated their firm friendship with a loving social media photo several months ago.

In the caption, Newton-John wrote, “Caught up with my dear wonderful friend Sir Cliff Richard. My inspiration as a young performer in England. Brilliant singer and entertainer- gorgeous voice.”

Newton-John has been battling cancer since learning she had stage 4 breast cancer in May 2017.

The singer was originally diagnosed with the disease in 1992 when she found a lump in her right breast. The Australian entertainer then underwent a radical mastectomy, followed by a breast reconstruction. Miraculously, she bounced back with a clean bill of health, until her 2017 diagnosis.

Radar Online reported on August 22 that the disease has spread to the bones of her lower back. The disease has reportedly metastasized, reported Radar, and the beloved singer is allegedly turning to herbal remedies in order to fight the further spread of the disease.

Richard’s first album of new material in 14 years, called Rise Up will be released in November and the title references “the bad period” he recently endured.