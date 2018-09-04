Beyonce’s Mother Tina Knowles Lawson Celebrates Singer’s Birthday In Instagram Post

As Beyonce rang in her 37th birthday on Tuesday, the icon’s mother Tina Knowles Lawson decided to pay tribute to her daughter by showing her who she once was, posting a picture of Beyonce to Instagram that shows the singer at only a few months old, as reported by People.

The 64-year-old Knowles Lawson, now a grandmother after Beyonce gave birth to Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir Carter, posted a photo that dates back to when she was only a young mother and Beyonce was only a baby, with no expectations of what she has managed to achieve in her lifetime.

Knowles Lawson made sure she was one of the first to wish her daughter happy birthday, posting the image on Monday evening with the caption, “Happy Birthday to the nicest, owner of the most beautiful, generous, loving hearts ever!!!! Brilliant too! Always thinking, planning, analyzing, strategizing, how you can make everything you touch better!”

“Sometimes I can’t believe out of all the incredible people in the world I was chosen by God to be your mom!” added Knowles Lason, who has another daughter that has held her own in the entertainment industry with Solange Knowles. “The day that you and your sister entered this world were the two best days of my life, hands down!! It is a privilege to have carried you two in this body. … No one deserves it more!”

While Beyonce will be celebrating her birthday on the road as she continues her “On The Run II” tour with husband Jay-Z, but perhaps she will receive a surprise that matches the one she received while on tour in 2017. On that occasion, the singer’s friends that include former First Lady Michelle Obama and tennis superstar Serena Williams paid tribute to her by donning the look from Beyonce’s smash hit song “Formation”.

Also included in the tribute to Beyonce was Former Destiny’s Child bandmates Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland, Knowles Lawson, mother-in-law Gloria Carter, and Jay-Z’s grandmother, Hattie White.

While Beyonce is not performing tonight as the “On The Run II” tour takes a brief break before kicking off again on September 11 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

While the singer isn’t exactly forthcoming on social media greatly values her privacy, preferring to reveal more on her albums, Beyonce may give us a glimpse into her life and plans due to the occasion. Maybe she will be inspired by the photo Knowles Lawson released and take the opportunity to simply reflect on her life and career.