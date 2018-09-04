Nina Dobrev Rocks Crazy Costume At Burning Man In Latest Instagram Shot

Canadian actress Nina Dobrev posted a photo of herself dressed in an eclectic costume as she attended Burning Man, the annual music and art event in the Black Rock Desert in Nevada. The photo features her dressed in a mish mosh of clothing, including a pink wig, giant sunglasses, silver suspenders, and a leopard-print overcoat. She is standing in a trailer modeling the outfit while a girlfriend sits in a chair in the background.

The Vampire Diaries actress is wearing black pants with silver, sparkly stripes and black, laced-up boots. The silver suspenders cross her abdomen and loop over her shoulders on top of a black crop top with silver patterns along the neckline. On top of her pink wig, she is wearing a black hat tipped to the side and giant black sunglasses with devil horns. The leopard-print coat includes black feathers down the length and ends at her ankles. She accessorized the outfit with rings and thick lashes.

Dobrev didn’t include a caption with the photo, but her location puts her at Burning Man. Her 15.8 million followers loved the outfit, calling her “swag,” “Queen,” and “stylish.” One fan called her a “truly adventurous gal.” Another fan commented, “Love your outfit!!! You look amazing Nina” followed by two heart-eyed emojis.

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Sep 4, 2018 at 12:28am PDT

The Inquisitr reported that this past weekend, the actress posted a series of photos of herself at the festival. The first photo featured her in a black crochet bodysuit with her dark hair pulled up in pigtails. She paired the outfit with numerous shiny and sparkly accessories, including large heart-shaped sunglasses encrusted with jewels around the edges and layers of silver necklaces dangling with large pendants wrapped around her neck.

The other photos feature her friends. The second photo in the series is more artsy, showing two friends reflected in the retro sunglasses of a third friend. Another image shows Dobrev holding a photograph of three girls riding motorcycles. The actress also included a selfie with herself and two friends posing for the camera. In all of the photos, the girls are dressed in elaborate costumes and adorned with shiny jewelry and sunglasses.

Dobrev captioned the photo series, “Girls that [burn emoji] together, stay together,” followed by #BurnBabez.

The actress’s fans were thrilled that she attended Burning Man, calling her a “rave babe” and asking her where she bought her incredible sunglasses.

Burning Man 2018 took place from August 25 to September 3 and brought together thousands of people from all over the world.