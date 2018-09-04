‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Monday, September 3: Thorne & Katie Make Love, Hope’s Baby In Trouble

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, September 3 features Katie (Heather Tom) and Thorne (Ingo Rademacher), who talked about her decision to gain sole custody of Will (Finnegan George). She tells him that she’s worried about the battle ahead since Bill (Don Diamont) is known to fight dirty. Soap Central states that Thorne says that Bill loves calling people names and that he could handle that. Thorne reassures her that she is doing the right thing since Bill’s parenting skills may improve as a result of the fight. She is also concerned about the impact that the custody battle might have on Will

She Knows Soaps reveals that Thorne says that he feels as if Katie, Will, and he form a family, and Katie feels that she wouldn’t be able to do this without him. The couple kisses and makes love in the bedroom. Katie thinks that she and Thorne can be good for each other.

B&B viewers saw Hope (Annika Noelle) clutching her stomach and calling Liam (Scott Clifton). She told him that she was on her way to the doctor because she was cramping and spotting. Because Liam had been at Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) house taking care of Kelly (Gabriel Sporman), he quickly briefs her on Hope and the unborn baby. Liam leaves to meet his wife at Dr. Phillips’ (Robin Givens) office.

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Sally (Courtney Hope) pitch at the cliff house to visit with Steffy and the baby. Wyatt tells Steffy that he hasn’t been able to reach Liam or Hope. After some prodding, Steffy finally tells them Hope and Liam’s situation. B&B viewers will remember that it was Wyatt’s baby that Hope lost while she was married to him. Wyatt is concerned, but Sally and Steffy try to be positive that the outcome will be a good one.

At the doctor’s office, Hope and Liam are both worried about the well-being of their baby. Liam tries to calm his wife but he is equally concerned that something may be very wrong, Dr. Phillips arrives and quickly does an examination while asking critical questions. She also tells them that sometimes spotting is normal. She performs an ultrasound and the baby is clearly visible but fails to pick up the heartbeat. Hope immediately begins to panic and wants to know if their unborn child was okay. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.