Chicago Cubs Pitcher Cole Hamels Adds To Rivalry With Brewers With Strong Comments

Cole Hamels trolled the Brewers following the Cubs' loss in Milwaukee.

Cole Hamels has been a perfect addition for the Chicago Cubs since being acquired ahead of the MLB trade deadline. He has proven himself to be more than capable of being an ace. That is a huge upgrade from the washed-up pitcher that many thought the Cubs were acquiring to help power their postseason push.

Despite all of the criticism of the trade, Hamels has put together an impressive run with the Cubs thus far.

In the seven starts that he has made with the Cubs, Hamels has accumulated a 4-0 record to go along with a 1.00 ERA. Those numbers show exactly why fans in Chicago have immediately welcomed him with open arms. Hamels may not be the ace of the team with Jon Lester manning that role, but he will be extremely valuable come playoff time.

At 34 years old, Hamels may have found a home for not just this season, but for years to come. He endeared himself to Cubs’ fans even more following the team’s 4-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday afternoon. Following the game, he trolled the Brewers in a big way in an interview with NBC Sports Chicago.

“When you have a majority Cubs fans in the stands, I don’t know if that’s a rivalry yet. I’ve been in rivalries. They’re not gonna like me for the comment, but you can look at the ticket sales.”

Cole Hamels completely owned Brewers fans Monday evening:https://t.co/LC0ruXXSsj — Cubs Talk (@NBCSCubs) September 3, 2018

To say that the Cubs and Brewers do not like each other would be an understatement. Both teams have gone back and forth with each other on social media. At this point in time, the Cubs are the top team in the National League Central, although there is a lot of baseball left to be played.

Needless to say, the rest of the Cubs’ series with the Brewers this week is going to be more intense. Milwaukee is not going to like Hamels taking a shot at their fans. Even if the statement is true, the Brewers are not going to like the disrespect.

Chicago will face off against Milwaukee five more times this season. They have two more games left in the current series and will also have a three-game series from September 10 through September 12.

Expect to see the intensity pick up as the regular season continues drawing close to finishing. Hamels may not have meant a lot of disrespect, but that won’t be how the Brewers view his comments.