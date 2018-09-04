Meghan Markle Broke Royal Protocol By Not Wearing Pantyhose

The Duchess of Sussex has committed yet another royal family fashion sin.

Meghan Markle is certainly no stranger to criticism when it comes to her fashion choices. Inquisitr recently reported that she took heat for dressing “inappropriately” at Queen Elizabeth’s birthday parade. For that event, she wore an off-the-shoulder, sleeveless dress, and most people thought she looked beautiful. But one critic said the look was “inappropriate day wear at the Trooping or any official engagement”.

And now, the Duchess of Sussex has committed yet another breach of the royal dress code. Despite the fact that as a member of the royal family she’s expected to wear pantyhose every time she wears a skirt or dress, it seems she decided spending every single summer event covered in nylon was just a little too much to ask. Last week she was spotted bare-legged.

Allure reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined Lin-Manuel Miranda at a charity performance of Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theater in London. Markle was wearing a black Judith & Charles tuxedo dress. It was a bit shorter than most of the dresses she’s been wearing since her wedding and since the entire world has been watching her every move, it was only natural that everyone noticed that something was missing. The Duchess’ legs were completely bare, which is a big no-no for royal women. Although it’s certainly not the first time she’s broken the rule since being involved with the royal family (she was also bare-legged at her engagement announcement) it is the first time she’s done this since becoming a duchess.

Kate Middleton, Markle’s sister-in-law, has basically never been seen without wearing pantyhose. According to Footwear News, those who admire the Duchess of Cambridge have even gone out of their way to find and buy her favorite brand of pantyhose.

Meghan Markle at the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships on July 14, 2018, in London, England. Clive Mason / Getty Images

Despite her reputation for not following the fashion rules for women of her stature, Meghan Markle’s style is admired by women around the world. In fact, The Independent reports that Markle has been listed among Tatler’s best dressed for 2018 along with Queen Elizabeth, Harry Styles, and Amal Clooney.

The publication states, “Prince Harry’s Californian bride blew us away with her Givenchy wedding dress and has redefined modern royal style with every subsequent appearance.”

Some other members of the royal family are also on the best-dressed list including Prince George and the Duchess of Cornwall for giving “millinery a good name”.

It will be interesting to see if the Duchess continues to wear what she wants when she wants, or if she will start to follow the long-standing traditions of the royal family as time goes on.