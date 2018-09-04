Gemma Chan & Dominic Cooper Fuel Relationship Rumors In Spain

After starring in two of the summer’s sleeper hits, Mamma Mia‘s Dominic Cooper and Crazy Rich Asians’ Gemma Chan blew off a little steam on the beaches of Formentera, one of Spain’s Balearic islands in the Mediterranean, over the course of Labor Day weekend. With plenty of rumors flying that the up-and-coming starlets have become a couple, this latest appearance, reported by Eonline, does little to deny them

If this couple was trying to keep a low profile they didn’t dress the part. Chan was the epitome of style in her polka dot outfit, while Cooper wore a gray shirt with black pants, no doubt as a signal for the ending of summer. This isn’t the first time the couple has been caught together on the beaches of Spain in recent weeks, with plenty more vacations to come as the success rolls in for the young couple.

There is no doubt that this vacation served as something of a celebration for Chan, who saw Crazy Rich Asians spend another week at the top of the box office. The British actress hailed the accomplishment on her Instagram page, saying, ” Third weekend at No. 1 and the best Labor Day weekend in over a decade. The response has been beyond what any of us could have imagined, thank you so much.”

So far Crazy Rich Asians has made $136.9 million at the box office, with a budget of only $30 million. Its financial success has been met with rave reviews, as it sits at 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.

With the huge success of the summer blockbuster, Deadlinehas revealed that a sequel for Crazy Rich Asians has already been put into development. Work on the next installment of the saga is expected to begin soon, with screenwriters Adele Lim and Peter Chiarelli to be involved.

The film has gained fans and supporters with all of its success, particularly in doing so while featuring an all-Asian cast and having the first Asian-American lead in 25 years. Its themes have been felt not only by the Asian-American community but any person that feels out of place.

Chan supports the response and takes pride in the themes put forth by the film, saying, “It means the world to us. I am just so proud to be a part of this film. This film is not just for Asians, it’s for anyone who has ever felt that they struggle to be accepted or they’ve been otherized. Really it’s a celebration.”