‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Spoilers: Fan-Favorites Return, Shushanna Sparks Chaos & Contestants Face Tough Choices

Tuesday's episode of 'Bachelor in Paradise' should be a great one

Bachelor in Paradise spoilers for the episode airing on Tuesday, September 4, hint that viewers will have a lot to keep up with as there are laughs, tears, and worries on the way. Previews have shared some great teasers about what is coming up and now ABC is revealing some additional details.

ABC shares that Tuesday’s show finally brings the date that has been teased all season that involves two former couples that fans adore. Carly Waddell, Evan Bass, Jade Roper, and Tanner Tolbert will be returning to Mexico and they’re bringing baby girls Bella and Emmy along for the fun.

The two married couples will get to have some adults-only time getting massages and being treated like royalty as Kendall Long and Joe Amabile act as babysitters. Naturally, Kendall and Joe will have some rocky moments with the two baby girls and viewers will be curious to see how smoothly they handle this challenge.

Another couple will get a date and take their relationship to the next level. However, Bachelor in Paradise spoilers hint that this may scare her away as he reveals his real feelings to her. It looks like this pertains to Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson, as he’ll tell her that he’s already in love with her. By the looks of things, she won’t be rattled by his declaration of love though.

Bachelor in Paradise spoilers reveal that another couple will hit the rocks and this is probably Eric Bigger and Cassandra Ferguson. He left former flame Angela Amezcua stunned when he dumped her for Cassandra and the buzz is that he’ll get emotional and end up leaving rather than see where things head with Cassandra.

Viewers can also expect chaos and drama from Shushanna Mkrtychyan, Annaliese Puccini, and Kamil Nicalek. Bachelor in Paradise spoilers suggest that newcomer Jordan Mauger will ask Shushanna on a date, but she’ll be too distracted by Kamil being with Annaliese to accept.

Jordan will instead spend the day with someone else, perhaps Cassandra, and it seems that Shushanna will suddenly be interested in Jordan once he’s no longer available. Previews have shown that there’s other chaos involving Shushanna on the way as well, as Annaliese will confront her about trying to interfere in her relationship with Kamil and there will even be accusations of witchcraft and spells involved.

Finally, a male newcomer comes and poses a threat to another romance. It seems that this newcomer is someone a lady already in Mexico had been hoping to meet, and the date the two have goes well. However, she’ll struggle to decide whether to pursue this new relationship or stick with the “very successful man” waiting for her at the resort.

It sounds as if this probably relates to Olivia Goethals and John Graham, and Bachelor in Paradise spoilers from Reality Steve have shared that both Robby Hayes and Diggy Moreland will still be arriving before Season 5 ends. This upcoming date may present the possibility of another relationship split, but teasers hint that she’ll go back to the guy waiting for her.

Just a couple of episodes remain before the reunion show and Bachelor in Paradise spoilers hint that there’s still a lot of drama coming. Will any of these couples manage to make it in the real world? Fans cannot wait to find out.