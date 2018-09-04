Kourtney Kardashian And Sofia Richie Wear Same Outfit In Awkward Moment

In an awkward accidental twinning moment, the two both showed up at a chili cook-off in Malibu wearing the same outfit.

Scott Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, and his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, both showed up at a chili cook-off on September 1 in Malibu wearing very similar styles. Both ladies were seen in white tank tops and high-waisted jeans.

Their looks weren’t completely identical though. Kourtney Kardashian was wearing a dark wash pant and chose to accessorize with sunglasses and a watch. She finished off the look with a pair of chunky, black boots. Sofia had on green jeans, a black baseball cap, and white sneakers.

Scott wasn’t there for the event but Sofia was there with several of her friends. Kourtney enjoyed the event with her friend Larsa Pippen and her two sons, Reign and Mason. Despite wearing such similar outfits, it’s currently unknown whether or not the two ladies ran into each other while they were there.

However, according to the Hollywood Life, there may have been someone that Kourtney did try to avoid while she was there. The reality star attended the event, which runs through Labor Day Weekend and helps raise money for the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu, on Saturday, but her ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, was seen at the event on Friday.

The event was popular among the Kardashians. Caitlyn Jenner attended with Sophia Hutchins. The two have been rumored to be dating. Kendall Jenner, Anwar, and Bella Hadid also attended. Caitlyn’s son Brandon Jenner was there and also sang for the event.

Hollywood Life reported that Anwar and Kendall were hanging out together months after they were seen kissing at a CFDA Awards after party in New York on June 4.

Kourtney Kardashian at the Voices in Displacement Gala on May 4, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. Gabriel Olsen / Getty Images

People reports that several other big names were also in attendance. Gerard Butler was there with girlfriend Morgan Brown along with Orlando Bloom, Adam Sandler, and Simon Cowell. Robin Thicke made a video on a ride with his son Julian. Thicke is also a father to a 6-month-old baby named Mia Love and is having another baby girl with April Love Geary.

Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure brought her children Natasha and Maksim to the cook-off and wrote, “No better way to spend a Sunday night than at the #MalibuChiliCookOff.”

Her co-star Andrea Barber commented, “Shut up! You are NOT at a chili cook-off!” to which Cameron Bure replied, “I never want to see chili again!”

AJ McLean posted a photo on Twitter of his daughter with the caption, “Great night at the Malibu chili cook off. First carnival ride for Lyric. Made daddy sick but she loved it. Lol.”

It sounds like everyone that attended had a great time. According to the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu, the event is “one of Malibu’s longest traditions” and includes the cook-off challenge, food, music, and rides.