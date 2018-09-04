‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday, September 3: Lily’s Trial Drama!

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, September 3, brings extreme drama for Lily’s sentencing trial.

Lily (Christel Khalil) and Cane (Daniel Goddard) spent some quality time in bed together before they got up and joined Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) and Mattie (Lexi Stevenson) in the kitchen for breakfast. Charlie whipped up some waffles while everybody attempted to stay positive ahead of Lily’s trial. Charlie also informed his parents that he’s back together with Shauna (Camryn Munn), and Lily supported his choice. She just wanted her children to find happiness in life.

At Devon’s (Bryton James) penthouse, Nate (Brooks Darnell) stopped by and gave Shauna some advice. She worried about the impact her statement would have in Lily’s trial. Nate told her to go with her gut regarding her testimony. When Devon came home, Nate said to him that Neil (Kristoff St. John) received a call that Sofia was admitted to the hospital and he had to go out of town unexpectedly. Devon accused Nate of trying to sway Shauna to testify for Lily, but Nate said he just provided a listening ear. Ultimately, Nate reminded Devon that he’s grieving and that living his life with Lily in prison for decades may end up being something Devon regrets eventually.

At the courthouse, Christine (Lauralee Bell) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) discussed the upcoming case. Although Christine still felt that Lily deserved to serve time for the accident, Michael wished her the worst of luck and failure. Nate, Devon, and Shauna were at the courthouse, and then the Ashby family arrived. Nate told the Ashbys about Neil’s absence.

Everybody sat down, and then Lily started to freak out and closed her eyes and practiced deep breathing, and eventually, she had to be prompted to rise for the judge. Christine gave her opening statement where she admitted that she believed that Lily is responsible for Hilary and her unborn baby’s deaths. She asked for the maximum sentence of 20 years. Then, Michael asked for leniency with a sentence that included probation, community service, and a $50,000 fine.

Cane spoke out on Lily’s behalf and explained that he kept the truth from his wife that she ran the red light. Next, Shauna gave her victim impact statement. She admitted that she’ll miss Hilary terribly because Hilary was her mentor. However, she also said that Lily is her friends’ mother, and she doesn’t want them to have their mother behind bars. Shauna believed that Lily did not run the red light on purpose.

Devon spoke out about how much he’ll miss Hilary and what she meant to him. Then he asked the judge to show no mercy to Lily. Devon explained how Lily had always hated Hilary. Finally, Lily spoke and said how much she regrets not accepting Hilary and that she regrets her actions leading up to the accident.

After the judge adjourned to ponder the sentence, Cane asked Devon to make things right since he still had time.

