‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ Stars Reunite For Dinner, Epic Photo

Fan favorites from one of television’s most loved sci-fi franchises caught up with one another over Labor Day weekend.

It’s been 24 years since Star Trek: The Next Generation went off the air. The sci-fi series ran in syndication for seven seasons, and is still loved by Trekkies across the globe as repeats continue to be shown on multiple channels.

While members of the cast moved on, finding new work in Hollywood, they have still remained friends over the years.

Marina Sirtis, who played Commander Deanna Troi, proved this with an epic photo that she posted on Twitter shortly after midnight on September 3.

“The gang’s all here. Well most of them anyway,” she tweeted along with a photo of herself and five of her Next Generation co-stars.

Taken at their table at a restaurant, the reunion photo includes some of the other actors who served as crew members aboard the USS Enterprise-D: LeVar Burton (Lieutenant Commander Geordi La Forge), Gates McFadden (Dr. Beverly Crusher), Patrick Stewart (Captain Jean-Luc Picard), Brent Spiner (Lieutenant Commander Data), and Michael Dorn (Lieutenant Worf).

Jonathan Frakes (Commander William Riker) and Wil Wheaton (Wesley Crusher) were noticeably missing from the get-together. It is not known if they were just busy and couldn’t make it out, or if they have problems with any of their former co-stars.

Spiner also posted the photo on his Twitter page. “The lady in the background just swallowed an artichoke. Whole,” he wrote. “Fortunately, Marina knows the Heimlich maneuver.”

Burton posted the same picture and six others from the evening on his Instagram page.

“About last night… #family #squad #crew,” he wrote as the caption.

A shot of Stewart, looking a little bored, and Spiner at the table; one of Sirtis talking as Dorn looks at her, intently listening to what she’s saying; a posed shot of Burton, McFadden, and Stewart; another posed pic, this one of Spiner and Dorn; an up-close posed photo of Dorn half hiding behind Sirtis, and her husband, Michael Lamper, to her left; and one of Burton and his smiling wife, Stephanie Cozart Burton, were in the set.

Fans all over the galaxy rejoiced, giving the social media posts likes and retweets, and leaving loving comments for their favorite characters.

In August, Stewart announced that he will be returning to the popular Star Trek franchise, playing the same part that made him famous all those years ago, Jean-Luc Picard, in a brand-new series for CBS All Access, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

The new TV project, which does not have a title or release date yet, will follow the captain’s life following the events of the 2002 movie Star Trek: Nemesis.