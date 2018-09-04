Donald Trump Takes A Jab At Meghan McCain With MAGA Tweet

After Meghan McCain subtly slammed President Donald Trump at the funeral of her father, Senator John McCain, the president took to Twitter and wrote an obvious jab at McCain’s daughter. According to Elle, Meghan McCain delivered a eulogy at her father’s funeral. Her father, who had served in the Vietnam war and ended up as a POW, had held a position in politics since 1983.

As McCain spoke through tears about her father, who died of glioblastoma, she said that “the America of John McCain is generous and welcoming and bold. She is resourceful and confident and secure. She meets her responsibilities, She speaks quietly because she is strong. America does not boast because she has no need to. The America of John McCain has no need to be great again because America was always great.”

McCain’s comments call back to Trump’s campaign slogan, “make America great again.” The slogan, which is sometimes truncated to MAGA, has become a call to arms to Trump fans who agree with his message of bringing America back to a simpler time. Though Trump had not been invited to Sen. McCain’s funeral, he still made his presence known with a tweet, which simply said: “Make America great again!”

This isn’t the first time since Sen. McCain’s death was announced that Trump has taken jabs at the family. He tweeted his sympathies after news of Sen. McCain died on August 25th, saying “my deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you!”

Yet Trump refused to keep the flag at the White House lowered to half mast, which has become a “well-recognized symbol of national grieving” according to Mental Floss.

As CNN reports, the flag had been lowered Saturday night but was raised back up, despite other flags around Washington remaining lowered. On Monday, August 27th, Trump signed an order to have the flag lowered to half-staff until Sen. McCain’s internment. At the time, Trump issued a statement, saying “despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain’s service to our country.”

But Trump has yet to say anything else about Sen. McCain’s service or contributions since his statement Monday. Though he did not attend the funeral, Trump’s daughter, Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, attended the service. Aside from Meghan McCain, Senator Joe Lieberman spoke as well as former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.