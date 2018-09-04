The Top 5 Sexiest Female Cosplays At Crunchyroll Expo 2018 On Instagram

As the Crunchyroll Expo 2018 is coming to a close, the top 5 sexiest female cosplays at the event have been narrowed down. The Crunchyroll Expo, held at the San Jose Convention Center, is only two years old, but it has quickly developed a large and faithful online following, and the attendance for the event was robust and bigger than last year. The expo was designed to celebrate all things anime, manga, and of course, cosplay. This year, the cosplays seemed exceptionally good, with loads of participants and some costumes that show a high level of craftsmanship that people can be very proud of.

While some people go for the celebrity guests, for a lot of people, the fun is cosplaying and meeting other cosplayers. Marissa is a cosplay veteran living in California, who put together a showstopper of a cosplay with this “supersonic maid” for the Crunchyroll Expo. The level of detail in her costume is excellent; she has been getting nothing but solid feedback for this super sexy cosplay on Instagram, and she looks like she’s really enjoying the role, which is always the best indicator that she’s nailed it. Serious cosplayers should check her feed for great ideas and tips.

Dani, who posts as Robothentai, put together this seriously cool and super sexy Alice cosplay that is so inspired, it has to be looked at carefully to see all the detail that went into making it. The dress is as beautiful as it gets, and the costume is perfectly accessorized. Dani herself pulls it all together to make it an outstanding effort that would look even better in person.

Mike Mallari caught this fantastic DragonBall Z cosplayer at the Crunchyroll Expo, but unfortunately didn’t get her name to go with it so she could receive her proper due. It’s clear some effort was put into getting her costume together, even if it is a skimpy one. As they say, the devil is in the details, and she nailed them to create a wonderfully sexy cosplay that obviously caught people’s attention and had them snapping pictures.

This Sailor Mars cosplay by Margo McReynolds begs for attention. It’s simple, and sometimes simple is the hardest thing to pull off, which makes it even more impressive. She put together a stunningly sexy cosplay, and she is completely owning the spirit of the character which makes it next level.

Finally, Jan put together this incredibly well-crafted and sexy Assassin Tamamo cosplay to help close out the Crunchyroll Expo sexy cosplay list. From her boots to her perfectly prepared hair, the time and effort put into creating this cosplay paid off and her efforts have been recognized and lauded, with numerous positive comments made about it on her Instagram. She did so good, people are already asking what she has in store next, which is when you know a cosplay has been nailed.