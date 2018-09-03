‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday, September 4: Sentencing Leaves Lily Reeling!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, September 4, bring Lily to her knees when the judge reveals her sentence. Plus, Sharon’s suspicious mind thinks the worst of Tessa.

Sharon (Sharon Case) voices her suspicions about Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), according to She Knows Soaps. Tessa is back in Genoa City, and she says it’s because she wants to be with Mariah (Camryn Grimes). However, the fact that Tessa owes somebody a bunch of money is a pretty huge concern. Plus, there’s the fact that she hung up on Mariah and didn’t answer her texts or calls for weeks, and then Tessa just showed back up in GC lurking around Sharon’s like an intruder. Not surprisingly, none of that sets well with Sharon.

Even so, Mariah wants Tessa to move in with them, but Sharon sets her foot down. Because of Sharon’s refusal to let Tessa move into her house, Tessa looks for an apartment, and it’s apparent that she desperately needs a job. Although Sharon might not be willing to allow Tessa to live at her home, she may concede to hiring her at Crimson Lights — at least that’s what Mariah hopes will happen for the woman she loves, despite all the red flags.

Meanwhile, despite what Devon (Bryton James) said in his original victim’s statement, he speaks out right before Lily’s (Christel Khalil) sentencing is decided. For weeks he’s been hellbent on getting justice for Hilary and their unborn child. He refused to consider how putting Lily away would affect him too, despite so many people giving him good advice about that.

Devon finally has a change of heart about what putting his sister behind bars for two decades would end up doing to her children as well as to himself and their dad. He asks the judge for leniency, and the judge takes some time to reconsider in light of Devon’s new feelings after asking him if he’d been coerced into saying something completely different than he initially said. Devon admits that grief is a continually changing situation and he wants to be free to remember his wife and their unborn child without the additional upset of knowing he put his own sister away for so long.

While Devon’s change of heart does change the judge’s decision, Lily is still left reeling after she hears her fate despite the fact that hearing Devon finally speak up for her meant the world to her. It looks like Lily will spend some time in the slammer for running the red light that caused the deadly accident.