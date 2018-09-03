‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Reality Steve Stands Behind Teasers For Season 2019 Pick As ABC Preps Announcement

Reality Steve isn't wavering from his latest 'Bachelor' spoilers regarding ABC's pick for the 2019 season

Tuesday morning, ABC will formally announce their pick to lead the 2019 season of The Bachelor. This pending decision has been generating a lot of waves among fans and the reaction once the announcement is made will surely be intense. Gossip king Reality Steve recently shared spoilers regarding who he heard was chosen and he’s taken to Twitter to share some additional context and insight.

As the Inquisitr previously revealed, Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers indicated that ABC had chosen Colton Underwood to be the next lead. While that would seem problematic given his current relationship on Bachelor in Paradise, spoilers have revealed that this relationship won’t be an issue after Monday’s show.

It has been revealed that ABC will make the announcement Tuesday morning on Good Morning America. Knowing the timing of the announcement has a lot of Bachelor spoiler fans watching everybody’s social media looking for signs of someone traveling out to New York to be on-hand for the big reveal.

Reality Steve tweeted that people should be somewhat cautious about reading too much into anybody’s travel plans right now though. He explained that a few franchise veterans are going to be in New York to play a game of some sort on GMA Tuesday morning. That is in addition to the Bachelor announcement being made, so it looks like the network is trying to throw people off by having numerous franchise veterans on the move at the same time.

Reality Steve also noted that when ABC decided on Arie Luyendyk Jr. last year, they managed to keep it mostly under wraps and had him take a red-eye into New York right before the announcement. In fact, Luyendyk apparently went straight to the set of GMA from the airport.

Given all of that, Reality Steve tweeted that he stands by his Bachelor spoilers detailing that ABC has chosen Colton. The gossip guru says that he knows that people want him to be wrong, but he says that Underwood will be announced as the Bachelor Tuesday on GMA.

(SPOILER): I know a lot of you want Jason. I know a lot of you want Blake. I know a lot of you just want me to be wrong bc you gain some sort of pleasure out of that. I’m sorry. Colton is going to be named the “Bachelor” on GMA tmrw. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) September 3, 2018

A lot of franchise fans were rooting for either Jason Tartick or Blake Horstmann, and it’ll be interesting to see how people react to seeing Colton announced just hours after he splits with Tia Booth during Monday’s Bachelor in Paradise. Heading into the announcement, ET Online confirmed that ABC would be choosing one of these three guys, and all three had solid support, so no matter which man was chosen, a lot of fans would be left feeling disappointed.

Could ABC manage to shock everybody by revealing their pick to be someone other than Underwood Tuesday morning on Good Morning America? Filming with Colton Underwood begins in mid-September with a January premiere date and this Bachelor season will have everybody buzzing.