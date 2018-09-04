‘DWTS’ Cast Spoilers: Reality Steve Reveals Grocery Store Joe Is Partnered With Sharna Burgess

Will the Chicago native be able to win the highly-coveted Mirrorball trophy?

The new season of Dancing with the Stars will start in just three weeks, and fans of the series are getting antsy about who will be competing on the show.

On August 21, Season 27’s pro cast was officially announced by ABC. Favorite dancers Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Cheryl Burke, Emma Slater, Gleb Savchenko, Jenna Johnson, Keo Motsepe, Lindsay Arnold, Sasha Farber, Sharna Burgess, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, and Witney Carson will all be returning to the series, and there will be one newcomer — troupe member Brandon Armstrong has been promoted to pro.

However, the celebs competing for the Mirrorball trophy have yet to be announced. They are usually revealed on the ABC show Good Morning America, and DWTS fans have been waiting for the date they need to tune in to see the new cast.

In the meantime, Reality Steve claims he knows who one of the celebrity dancers will be: Grocery Store Joe from ABC’s The Bachelorette.

He retweeted a Twitter post from pro dancer Sharna Burgess in which she said that she laughs a lot while rehearsing with her Season 27 partner.

“He’s in this for the right reasons & with a heart of gold,” she said. “In just 3 days he’s grown so much already, and I think you’re all going to adore him. I already do.”

Reality Steve’s Twitter spoiler, posted on September 3, said that Burgess was talking about Grocery Store Joe in her post.

Joe Amabile, a 32-year-old grocery store owner from Chicago, Illinois, first became known to reality TV fans when he competed earlier this year on Season 14 of the Bachelorette. Becca Kufrin sent him home the very first week though, on May 28.

keep your eyes off my coconut ???? A post shared by Joe Amabile (@joeamabile1) on Sep 3, 2018 at 3:12pm PDT

He then participated in Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise. Grocery Store Joe was still on the show prior to the episode airing on September 3.

According to Reality TV World, Joe was “one of the youngest traders on the Chicago stock exchange” before becoming a grocery store owner. He enjoys eating pineapples and quesadillas, and “his ideal first date would be going to a nice restaurant, and enjoying good wine and good food, with a woman.”

Grey or Gray ????????‍♂️ A post shared by Joe Amabile (@joeamabile1) on Aug 25, 2018 at 10:03am PDT

Burgess has never come in at first place on DWTS. The 33-year-old redhead has come in second three times, with partners Nick Carter (Backstreet Boys), race car driver James Hinchcliffe, and NFL player Josh Norman. Will Joe help her score her first win?

Tune in to Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars when it premieres on Monday, September 24 at 8 p.m.