Tom Arnold Reacts To Ex-Wife Roseanne Barr’s Plans To Move To Israel Ahead Of ‘The Conners’ Spinoff

The actor gives a tip to his ex-wife's movers.

Tom Arnold sounds like he’s ready to see Roseanne Barr make good on her promise to move to Israel just in time for the premiere of the Roseanne spinoff that she won’t be starring in.

Barr, who recently announced she’ll be living in Israel by the time the new ABC sitcom The Conners premieres on October 16, cracked a joke about her marriage to Arnold when talking about her surprising move. Now, the actor, who was married to the former ABC star from 1990 to 1994, says he hopes Roseanne’s movers forget to pack one of her most notorious outfits.

Tom Arnold took to Twitter to comment on his ex-wife’s plans to move to Israel.

“Pro Tip: The person actually packing Roseanne Barr for her move to Israel should consider ‘accidentally’ forgetting to pack her hilarious Hitler costume.”

Arnold is referring to the controversial 2009 photo of Barr dressed as Adolf Hitler in a shoot for the satirical Jewish magazine Heeb. The former Roseanne star, who is Jewish, was slammed for posing as the Nazi leader, complete with a mustache and swastika armband, holding a tray of burnt cookies. At the time it was reported Barr, who is herself Jewish, said that she was “making fun of Hitler, not his victims” and that the shoot was her own idea.

Barr, who reportedly said she felt like she could be the “reincarnation” of Hitler, later defended the shocking photo spread during an appearance on The Green Room with Paul Provenza. According to People, the comic explained that she was trying to send a message that tragedies such as the Holocaust have become increasingly common.

“There’s another, deeper layer to it. You know just the everyday. Moving off this Holocaust,” Barr said. “There’s been about 50 of them since then. That’s what I’m kind of trying to say. Is like, Jesus Christ it’s so f—– every day now, holocausts, it’s like baking cookies.”

2009. Roseanne Barr Poses as Adolf Hitler in Shocking Photo Spread https://t.co/Rt0MWMseto #foxnews — Terri Savage (@KTSavage) May 29, 2018

Tom Arnold’s reminder about Barr’s photo shoot eight years ago comes after the fired ABC star mentioned him when announcing her move to Israel. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Barr revealed plans to temporarily move out of the U.S. during a recent podcast with her longtime friend and spiritual advisor, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach.

Barr also weighed in on The Conners spinoff, which will star all of her former castmates as they move on without their matriarch. The ex-Roseanne star said she isn’t going to “curse” or “bless” the new show — and that’s when she worked in a dig at Tom Arnold.

“I’m staying neutral, ” Barr said, per the Hollywood Reporter . “That’s what I do…Not wishing bad on anyone and I don’t wish good for my enemies. I don’t. I can’t. I just stay neutral. That’s what I gotta do. I have some mental health issues of depression and stuff. I got to stay in the middle or I’ll go dark, and I don’t want to go dark again. I’ve done it. After all, I was married to Tom Arnold. Ha ha.”

Tom Arnold previously told THR the Roseanne cancellation “had to happen” after the star’s Twitter outbursts earlier this year, but he also revealed that he tried to intervene before Barr went too far.

Arnold revealed that he went so far as to tell Barr’s family and the crew on the Roseanne revival that someone needed to take her phone away to stop her from posting on social media. When Barr refused to give up her phone, Arnold said he drafted a statement for her to inform fans she was going to spend less time on Twitter, but the ABC star and her handlers didn’t take his advice.