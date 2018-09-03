‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Spoilers: Colton Underwood Reveals The Real Reason He Has To End Things With Tia Booth

The former football pro ponders a future with his 'Paradise' girlfriend, then admits he's not feeling it.

Colton Underwood is one step closer to becoming The Bachelor—or at least to being single. Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette suitor, who spent the summer in an on-and-off relationship on Bachelor in Paradise, is explaining what fans already know: He’s just not that into Tia Booth.

Good Morning America posted a sneak peek clip of the upcoming episode of Bachelor in Paradise in which Colton finally admits he doesn’t want to pursue a long-term relationship with Tia. In a confessional interview, the former NFL pro admitted, “all I want to do is please people” but “I can’t sit around on a beach anymore and look at her every day and know there’s not a future.”

Colton went on to say he was unhappy with his forced relationship with Tia.

“I don’t think my heart’s in it right now with Tia. I want her to be so happy and I want to be the one to make her happy but I’m not happy with it. I’m not feeling with it. It’s not right. I can’t continue to do this to her anymore.”

Bachelorette fans saw firsthand how Tia vigorously pursued Colton. The franchise veteran, who briefly dated Colton before he went on The Bachelorette, interrupted Becca’s season of the ABC reality show to tell her she had feelings for Colton, who was at that point one of Becca’s final four men. Tia later went on Bachelor in Paradise with the hopes of rekindling things with Colton, and after a rocky start, the couple agreed to give their relationship a try.

Paul Hebert / ABC

In the new Bachelor in Paradise preview clip, Tia still seems to be all-in with her relationship with Colton, which hints that his presumed breakup with her will be a blindside.

“I don’t want to be over-confident but I feel like we’re in a good place. He told me that he couldn’t think about anyone else. It’s so sweet. It almost makes me feel worse for other people.”

Colton Underwood previously told the Sioux City Journal viewers would get “a lot of answers to a lot of questions you didn’t get in The Bachelorette” regarding his relationship with Tia, promising, “At the end of Paradise, you will know where Tia and I stand.”

Considering there are rampant rumors that Colton is set to be named the next star of The Bachelor, it doesn’t sound like his relationship with Tia will make it out of the Bachelor in Paradise Mexican resort.

And if you think Colton will get Tia’s blessing on his possible Bachelor gig, think again. Tia Booth recently told Entertainment Tonight she doesn’t think Colton is in the right place in his life to be The Bachelor.

“I don’t know that he’s ready. I don’t,” she said. “If there’s a chance that Colton is the Bachelor, I would hope that he is fully ready for that experience knowing that he wants to be engaged at the end of it.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.