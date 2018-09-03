Kendall Jenner Rocks Barely-There Green Thonged Bikini At Beach In Malibu Over Labor Day Weekend

Kendall Jenner is living her best life this Labor Day weekend.

Though the model did not travel for the holiday weekend, she still was able to enjoy the beach and soak up some rays close to home in Malibu, California. The 22-year-old hit the beach with a few pals as well as sisters Kim and Kourtney and her 2-year-old nephew, Saint West, according to the Daily Mail.

Jenner left little to the imagination as she flaunted her trim figure in a very revealing lime green swimsuit. The suit cut very high at the sides, showing off Jenner’s long and lean legs while the top also left little to the imagination as Jenner flaunted her incredible abs.

She started the day off with her hair in a low bun before letting her short dark locks down when she went for a dip in the ocean. The reality TV star could also be seen sporting a pair of oversized shades from time to time. Sisters Kim and Kourtney also didn’t shy away from showing off their incredible figures with Kim in a neon yellow bikini and Kourtney in a navy blue bikini that showed off her rocking body. Kendall did not end up sharing any of the photos from her outing on her popular Instagram page though paparazzi caught a ton.

Last week, Kendall made headlines for her dating life. As the Inquisitr shared, the model was spotted spending time with Gigi and Bella Hadid’s younger brother, Anwar Hadid. The pair allegedly spent time together at a cookout in Malibu just three months after they were photographed making out at a bar.

At the time, Jenner was also tied to her now-rumored boyfriend, Ben Simmons, and over this past summer, Jenner has only been spotted with Simmons and not Hadid as their relationship seemed to be heating up. The couple even traveled to Mexico together with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson last month as both couples appeared to have a romantic getaway.

According to a source close to the pair, Kendall and Ben are still together but their busy schedules have been making it hard to get to spend a lot of time together in recent weeks.

“Ben is just as busy as Kendall and their relationship has taken a toll from the lack of hanging out, but it’s not to say that it’s completely done. So rumors of a split are definitely something that might happen in the very near future but they still consider themselves a couple. A couple on life support, but a couple nonetheless,” an insider shared.

No matter what the relationship drama is in her life, Jenner still appears to be living her best life this summer.