‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Week Of September 10: Brooke & Steffy Face Off & Thorne’s Big Question,

New B&B spoilers state that Ridge tries to wave the white flag.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of September 10 reveal that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) may be feeling the repercussions of pitting Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope (Annika Noelle) against each other. Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) has an important question, while Xander (Adain Bradley) steps up his romance game. The TV Watercooler also states that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Bill (Don Diamont) have a meeting.

Ridge sparked a huge controversy at Forrester Creations when he announced that the company could only keep either Steffy or Hope’s fashion line. Steffy and Hope both believed that their lines were more deserving than the other’s and appealed to the higher powers. Finally, Steffy confronted Hope and told her that the line was all she had, alluding to the fact that she had already lost Liam (Scott Clifton) to the blonde.

Now, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Brooke and Steffy will have a heated argument. Brooke already confronted Ridge about which line would be saved, but undoubtedly Hope told her mother that Steffy confronted her. It wouldn’t be the first time that Brooke interferes in Hope and Steffy’s business. It’s not surprising therefore that Ridge will want to call a truce.

The young interns are still in love despite Zoe (Kiara Barnes) stealing a kiss from her ex-boyfriend Xander (Adain Bradley). B&B spoilers tease that he will step up the romance and plan a surprise for Emma (Nia Sioux).

Katie (Heather Tom) is still determined to go ahead with her plan to win sole custody. Bill has vowed that she won’t take his son away from him. When he heard that Brooke’s sympathy lay with him, he immediately turned to her for help. After all, Brooke is Katie’s big sister and she could convince her to halt the court proceedings. The latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that Brooke and Bill will meet during the week of September 10 for another meeting. They will again discuss the situation with Katie and Will’s (Finnegan George) custody.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that “Thorne has a very important question.” Although it doesn’t specify what his question pertains to, B&B viewers know that he is currently involved in two storylines. He could have a question with regards to the Intimates and HFTF fashion lines, and on the personal front he could have a question for Katie. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.