Jessica Biel Shares Photos From Europe With Justin Timberlake & Son Silas

It certainly seems as though Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake had an amazing summer.

Just yesterday, Biel took to her Instagram account to share a few highlights from her European summer trip as she, her son Silas, and husband Justin Timberlake toured all around the world as part of his “Man of the Woods Tour.” And luckily for fans, the actress shared not one but two posts paying tribute to the amazing summer that her family had.

The first of the two posts starts off with a video of Justin and Jessica playing football on a beach in Europe. Timberlake throws a long, deep bomb to Jessica as she makes an amazing running catch. A few other photos from the post show images from museums as well as other scenery around Europe.

Within just a few hours of posting, that particular post has already received a lot of attention with over 182,000 likes as well as 800-plus comments. An hour later, the actress posted yet another series of images, which also gained a lot of attention from her followers.

In this set, Jessica shared even more photos from the family’s work trip with the first photo in the deck of Biel on a boat as she makes a funny face and poses. The mother of one wears her hair up in a top knot along with a pair of aviator sunglasses as she crosses her arms and strikes a pose.

Jessica appears to be wearing minimal makeup while she also looks beach-chic in a pair of short jean shorts and a cut-out top. A few other photos in the deck are selfies of Jessica while she also included a bikini-clad photo for her army of followers.

Biel’s son, Silas, also makes a few appearances in the photo though, in most, just the back of his head is visible, showing off his adorable, long and curly locks. Like the other post, this one has also earned Biel her fair share of attention with 259,000 likes as well as 1,000-plus comments.

Some fans chimed in to tell Biel that they hope she had a wonderful vacation while countless other commented to let her know that they loved seeing Justin on tour.

“Jessica you are soooo beautiful! Gorgeous! Stunning! You are an inspiration for all women!”

“Great pics! Thx for sharing,” another wrote.

“I love this so much. It truly helps people see how normal famous people are and that they enjoy the simplicity of life just as any others,” one more chimed in.

And just last week, Biel shared another tribute to her European getaway with a photo of her husband and son along with a fitting caption.

“Do we look European? Because we sure feel European! Summer, please never end… thank you #MOTWtour for such an incredible adventure,” Jessica wrote.

Seems like another great summer in the books for the Timberlake family!