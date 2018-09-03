An Ancient Egyptian Village That Is Older Than Both The Pyramids And The Pharaohs Is Found In The Nile Delta

The Neolithic village that was found in the Nile Delta in Egypt is 7,000-years-old and was in existence 2,500 years before the pyramids were constructed.

Egyptian archaeologists have just made an extraordinarily rare discovery in the Nile Delta after unearthing a village that is older than both the pyramids and the pharaohs and dates back to around 5,000 BC. In fact, the village is so ancient that the pyramids of Giza were built 2,500 years after the village’s heyday.

Science Alert has reported that this once thriving Neolithic site was found just 87 miles away from Cairo in Tell al-Samara, with the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities announcing that the Egyptian village is at least 7,000-years-old.

The discovery of this village in the Nile Delta was a collaborative effort by French and Egyptian archaeologists, who have uncovered numerous storage silos which were found to contain the remains of both plants and animal bones, and this organic matter is what has made it possible to accurately date this ancient Egyptian village.

According to Nadia Khedr of the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities, by studying the organic matter archaeologists will be able to gain a much better understanding of life in this early Neolithic farming community.

“Analyzing the biological material that has been discovered will present us with a clearer view of the first communities that settled in the Delta and the origins of agriculture and farming in Egypt.”

An Ancient Egyptian Village Just Found in The Nile Delta Predates The Pyramids by 2,500 Years https://t.co/rCOSvli3qk — ScienceAlert (@ScienceAlert) September 3, 2018

The exciting discovery of this Neolithic site in the Nile Delta along with the organic material that was found there also means that archaeologists will be able to learn more about not just this particular village, but also about the communities in general that populated ancient Egypt before the famous King Menes used his power and might to bring together the different people of upper and lower Egypt after he formed what was the very first Pharaonic dynasty in the country.

So far, archaeologists believe that early farming villages like this one were most likely very dependent upon rainfall, which may explain why later populations of Egyptians created their special irrigation system in the Nile Delta, a system that worked so well that it stayed in use for thousands of years.

Other items that archaeologists have excavated from this ancient Egyptian village in the Nile Delta include stone tools and the remains of pottery.

Egyptian authorities have been working hard to revive tourism after the 2011 political uprising which caused much instability in the country and fear of travel, and with tourists once again flocking to Egypt, archaeologists have continued to make many great and new discoveries, especially over the course of the past year.

Once archaeologists have fully examined the remains that were left behind in this ancient Egyptian village in the Nile Delta, we will be able to learn more about what life would have been like in these early Neolithic farming communities that were in place long before the pharaohs and the pyramids.