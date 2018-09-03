Kim Kardashian Source Denies Drake Cheating Rumors

A viral conspiracy theory puts it out there that lyrics in his songs prove he and Kim had a hookup while she was married to Kanye.

Drake has been linked to a bevy of relationships and hookups, both real and alleged. And per TMZ, a source close to Kim Kardashian says that recent rumors circulating that she had a hookup with the 31-year-old rapper while married to Kanye West are total BS. The Kim source went on to tell TMZ that the reality TV star never slept with Drake before she was married or after.

The rumor mill started grinding overtime after Drake referred to a woman named Kiki in his song, “In My Feelings.” Here are the lyrics in the song’s chorus that started it all.

“Kiki do you love me? Are you riding? Say you’ll never ever leave from besides me. ‘Cause I want you. And I need you. And I’m down for you always.”

The reference to Kiki apparently made fans connect the dots and started tongues wagging that the lady Drake’s singing about is the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. There’s a couple of obscure reasons for fans thinking that, according to Cosmopolitan. For one, 37-year-old Kim is called Kiki by her sisters, and another is that Kiki is also the name of a pink nude lipstick from the KKW Beauty line.

For the record, Kim Kardashian has publicly denied she’s ever hooked up with Drizzy. The makeup mogul even went so far as to try and shut down the conspiracy theory today, commenting on social media that the alleged affair, “Never happened. End of story.”

Tyler Morrison, @tmorrison54 on Twitter, further stoked the imagination of inquisitive fans of Drake and Kim on Twitter by alleging that, “Drake’s been telling us for months now he slept with Kim K, we just haven’t been listening.” So far the bold post has 64,000 tweets and 134,000 likes.

Drake’s been telling us for months now he slept with Kim K, we just haven’t been listening – a thread pic.twitter.com/YVCehJI5fQ — Tyler Morrison (@tmorrison24) August 31, 2018

Tyler Morrison gave other alleged evidence he insinuates makes the rumor credible. In one instance, he pointed out that when Kim Kardashian commented, “I’m really shy…” on one of her July 20 swimsuit pics, Drake captioned the photo the same way weeks later.

Then the concert took place and I pretty much forgot about the theory until a few days ago when another friend sent me these (s/o @JakeSpinny) pic.twitter.com/UvcaUhKVtk — Tyler Morrison (@tmorrison24) August 31, 2018

Other social media conspiracy theorists such as @DRNWG_ are also stumbling onto what they think are some other subtle clues that support the A-list tryst. @DRNWG_ commented that the two had a hookup because of events that happened during Drake’s “collab” with Travis Scott. Travis Scott is the father of Kylie Jenner’s baby daughter, Stormi, and the two worked together on the song “Sicko Mode” from Travis Scott’s Astroworld album. There are lyrics in “Sicko Mode” that hookup theorists say are about Kim, too, especially since she lives close to Drake. They are as follows.

“I crept down the block, made a right, cut the lights, paid the price.”

The evidence so far does seem to be a little shaky. According to TMZ, Drake and Kim Kardashian have friends that run in the same circles, and that the two are “cordial” to each other when they’ve bumped into one another at events or social gatherings. However, they don’t share a friendship or any sort of relationship.