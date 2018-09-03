‘Bold And The Beautiful’s’ Lawrence Saint-Victor & Wife Shay Ecstatic About Birth Of Firstborn Son Christian

Bold and the Beautiful star Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter) proudly announced the birth of his firstborn son, Christian Lavelle Saint-Victor, on Instagram. The actor and his wife, Shay, welcomed their son on August 21 and kept the news quiet at first. Only on the couple’s 11th wedding anniversary did they break the wonderful news. The photo shows Saint-Victor holding his newborn’s tiny hand.

The day before his son’s birth, Saint-Victor posted a photo of him holding Shay’s hand. He calls his wife his “Superwoman.” Fans posted their congratulations, but it may be in response to the arm bracelets the couple is wearing which declare that there’s a “Baby on board,” and she’s “Pregnant & Fabulous!”

The actor broke the pregnancy news in June this year. He excitedly told the world that they were expecting their first child and that it was going to be a boy. CBS Soaps In Depth reported that Saint-Victor called the pregnancy “the biggest project of their lives!” and his Instagram photo showed an endearing photo of his hands on Shay’s protruding stomach. It seemed as if they two were at a baby shower.

Coincidentally, B&B co-star Karla Mosley gave birth only four days prior to Christian’s birth. Inquisitr reported that Aurora Imani Mosley Rogers was born at home. Both actors are first-time parents. But many daytime fans will remember that Mosley and Saint-Victor worked together before Bold and the Beautiful. The pair played married couple Remy and Christina Boudreau on Guiding Light before creating their web series Wed-Locked.

In an old interview, Essence asked the Saint-Victors some questions about married life. At that time, they had only been married six years. One of the questions posed was about the couple having kids. Now that the long-awaited kid has finally made his appearance, how about a throwback to when young Christian was not even on the horizon?

“LAWRENCE: For me, I just don’t like to do anything where I feel like I’m supposed to or there’s a timeline for it. We just moved to the West Coast and there are a lot of things we’re working on. It will happen when it happens. It just doesn’t feel like the time is right.” “SHAY: I just really want to feel extremely settled in what I’m doing career-wise. My mother was such a great mother and I know that’s a big job. I really want to be there for my child when that time comes.”

Congratulations to the new family!