Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Drop Son Dylan Off At Brown University In Cute Instagram Video

Almost every parent goes through that tough moment where are forced to let their children spread their wings and fly — celebrities are no exception.

This past weekend, Catherine Zeta-Jones and her husband, Michael Douglas, dropped off their son, Dylan Douglas, at school at the prestigious Brown University. To celebrate the happy occasion, Catherine made a video collage sharing their experience with her Instagram followers.

In the adorable video, Zeta-Jones shares a number of photos of Dylan and his dorm room as well as a few photos from around Brown’s campus. Another touching part of the slideshow catches a sweet moment between Dylan and his younger sister, Carys Douglas, as they hug each other and cry as they say their goodbyes.

Toward the end of the video, Catherine shares a few photos and videos of Dylan as a baby, basically showing how life has come full circle from his birth to the first experience being on his own. Catherine’s Instagram video is set to the song “Mr. Blue Sky” by the Electric Light Orchestra.

Along with the touching video, Catherine also shared a sweet caption as her eldest son goes off to school.

“Let the lectures really begin! I love you Dylan. Good luck in the next exciting and enlightening chapter of your life.”

So far, the video collage has captured the attention of a lot of Catherine’s followers with over 35,000 views in addition to 150-plus comments. Many fans wished Dylan the best on his latest adventure while others commented to let Zeta-Jones that they also had a similar experience dropping their own children off at college recently.

“Im in the same boat. It’s like they ate breaking up with you to become this amazing adult. But they still need you. Sad but oh so happy moment.”

“Love this.. good luck Dylan..the futures bright,” another fan wrote.

“I love how you love! Hard to let go… but we must,! Just hard! There our babies! Then they need to grow up! Xo Mama,” one more chimed in.

For fans who follow the actress on Instagram, it’s easy to see that she is very close with both of her children as she posts many photos and videos of children for her 1 million-plus followers. A few weeks ago, the Inquisitr shared that Carys Douglas opened up about what it was like to be a part of the famous “Douglas Dynasty” as her father is actor Michael Douglas and her grandfather is the great Kirk Douglas.

“When I was younger I didn’t like the idea of having his name attached, this kind of ‘Douglas Dynasty’ stuff,” Carys said. “I think what bothers me the most is that people think I don’t work hard for it, that I don’t need to work hard for it. That anything I do gets handed to me. When, honestly, I feel like it’s the opposite. I feel I need to constantly prove myself to people – that I am not just my parents’ daughter.”

Carys is just 15-years-old.