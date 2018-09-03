‘Attack On Titan’ Season 3 Episode 7 Spoilers: Rod Reiss’ First Titan Transformation Hinted

Will Rod Reiss succeed to obtain the power of the Founding Titan from Eren?

Attack on Titan Season 3 Episode 7, which is currently available in Chia-Anime and other anime websites, started with Rod Reiss convincing his daughter Historia that Frieda is not entirely dead. Lord Reiss brought a bag containing a syringe and a weird capsule and told Historia that they can regain Frieda’s memory. Upon seeing what is inside the bag, Eren remembered that it’s the same thing his father used to turn him into a titan.

Eren tried to warn Historia, but he can’t do anything from his position. While Lord Reiss is asking Historia to use the titan injection, the Survey Corps led by Hange Zoe and Levi Ackerman infiltrated their location. They were confronted by the men hired by Lord Reiss. The infiltrators dropped barrels containing gunpowder and shot them with flaming arrows.

The Survey Corps used the smoke coming from the barrels and the smoke signal shells to conceal themselves. Armin Arlert also told them the disadvantages of the 3D Maneuver Gears used by the enemies. They succeeded to take down a large number of the enemy. Levi faced his uncle Kenny Ackerman in a one-on-one fight. He managed to hit Kenny, but the old man managed to get away. Hange also took critical damage from one of Lord Reiss’ protectors.

Attack on Titan Season 3 Episode 7 also revealed the history of the Founding Titan and how Eren’s father succeeded to steal the power from the Reiss family. Lord Reiss was near to convincing Historia to turn into a titan and eating Eren when Kenny came into the scene. Kenny and Lord Reiss had an argument. Lord Reiss decided to free Kenny and told him to find another purpose for his life.

Kenny is no longer concerned whether Lord Reiss accomplishes his goal or not. He removed the cover from Eren’s mouth and wounded his forehead using a knife. However, Eren remained calmed and decided not to transform into a titan. Historia was shocked when she heard Eren’s reason, and she started to have doubt about her own father.

Instead of using the titan injection, Historia threw it away, attacked her father, and headed into Eren’s location. Historia freed Eren and told him that she and her entire family were the real enemies of humanity. Being left with no choice, Lord Reiss decided to be a titan himself by licking the titan injection scattered on the ground.

When the chemical touched his mouth, something strange happened to Lord Reiss. In the preview for the upcoming episode of Attack on Titan, Lord Reiss will succeed to become a titan. To protect Historia and his friends, Eren could also transform into a titan and engage in a fight with Lord Reiss. The next episode of Attack on Titan is also expected to feature the Survey Corps outside the walls of Orvud District.