‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, September 4: Steffy Helps Hope & Liam, Bill Bashes Thorne

Brooke is bowled over by Steffy's concern.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, September 4 state that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will help Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton) in their time of crisis. It seems as if Steffy is willing to step out of her comfort zone in order to come to her ex-husband and stepsister’s aid. B&B spoilers also indicate that Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) will stand up for Katie (Heather Tom), and Bill (Don Diamont) will be ready to tear him down.

Katie devastated Bill when she announced that she was ready to go through with filing for sole custody of Will (Finnegan George). He tried to plead with her not to take such drastic measures but her mind was made up. According to She Knows Soaps, Bill will warn Katie about the action that she has taken, but Thorne will quickly stand up for the lady he loves.

“Thorne stands up for Katie after Bill issues a warning.”

But Bill isn’t ready to back down just yet. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Arkansas Gazette, reveal that he will tear into Thorne. B&B viewers already know that he believes that Thorne planted the idea of the custody lawsuit in Katie’s head. Spencer cannot stand the Forresters on any given day, but now that Thorne is trying to move in on his family, he may dislike them even more.

“Bill blamed Thorne for convincing Katie to take Will from him.”

Thumbs up for an all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful starting now! ???? pic.twitter.com/RUH9VQrlbE — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 31, 2018

BB fans saw that Hope started bleeding and doubled over in pain. She clutched her stomach and realized that the baby may be in trouble. She called Liam and they rushed to the hospital to make sure that their unborn child was alright. Dr. Phillips quickly performed an ultrasound in order to assess the baby’s health. The situation is made even more serious, as Hope has had a miscarriage before. Soap Central teases that the newlyweds will get help from an unexpected source, and the Arkansas Gazette confirms that her stepmother is suitably impressed.

It’s Fall and rivalries are heating up at home and at the office!???? Don’t miss it this week on #BoldandBeautiful! pic.twitter.com/HUN1INQmNS — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 2, 2018

“Steffy steps up to help Liam and Hope with their baby’s medical ordeal.” “Brooke was moved by Steffy’s concern for Lope.”

So, it seems as if Steffy will come to Liam and Hope’s aid. She knows what it’s like to lose a baby, and would not want the same thing to happen to Hope again. In fact, her concern is so great that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) notices and is touched by Steffy’s concern. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.